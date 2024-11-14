Donna Kelce Shows Support for Taylor Swift with “TTPD” Bracelet on “Today” (and It’s Surprisingly Still Available)

Swifties can shop the accessory for $40 on the pop star’s official online store

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Donna Kelce supports Taylor Swift by wearing bracelet inspired by "The Tortured Poets Department"

Donna Kelce's favorite accessory is a sweet nod to her son Travis Kelce — or more so his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

On Nov. 14, the mom of two stopped by the Today show to share how she makes her sons' favorite dessert.

And while the segment was really about how Donna, 72, makes her house-famous "magic marshmallow crescent puffs," Swifties had their eyes on the special bling on her wrist.

Donna Kelce joins TODAY with her go-to Thanksgiving recipe, now known as Mama Kelce's Dinner Rolls! pic.twitter.com/XUNp5zgp7s — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 14, 2024

As pointed out by a fan on X (formerly Twitter), Donna wore a gold-plated chain link bracelet inspired by Swift’s album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released on April 19. And let us just say, the piece would look good with all those friendship bracelets she's been collecting. Swifties in the comments were quick to also point out that Donna has been rocking this bracelet many times since the album's release, long showing her support for Swift.

The “TTPD” bracelet, in addition to the matching necklace, earrings and ring, is still available to shop for $40 on the official Taylor Swift online store (but you might want to grab yours quickly before they sell out!).

Donna didn't address the bracelet directly, but she was asked by co-host Craig Melvin if the Grammy winner, 34, would be joining the Kelces for their Thanksgiving plans. "Don't think so. She's kind of busy right now. She still has her tour to do," Donna replied. But she did say she will "absolutely" let Swift sample her signature baked goodies.

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift "TTPD" bracelet

Donna’s stylish nod to the pop star comes as no surprise as the two have shared many memorable moments cheering on Travis during the Kansas City Chiefs’ matches. Donna even attended her first Eras Tour concert in Miami on Oct. 18.

Swift’s mom, Andrea, and dad, Scott, are also equally supportive of their daughter’s relationship with the tight end and have been staples at Chiefs games since last season.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty (Left to right) Donna Kelce, Taylor Swift and Andrea Swift cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs at their match against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 4

Like her daughter, Andrea has attended games in outfits featuring Easter eggs for Travis.

At the Nov. 10 game between the Chiefs and the Denver Broncos, Andrea was seen carrying a red purse decorated with an “87” scarf in reference to the athlete’s jersey number. She was also spotted wearing an “In my Chiefs era” jacket at the Nov. 4 Monday Night Football matchup. Donna, Andrea and the Grammy winner were photographed in the same suite together at that event.

