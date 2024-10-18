Donna Kelce Spotted in Miami for Her First Eras Tour Concert to Support Son Travis' Girlfriend Taylor Swift

Donna was photographed at Hard Rock Stadium for the Oct. 18 show, Swift’s first since Aug. 20

Lisa Lake/Getty; Javier Vicencio/ Eyepix Group Donna Kelce; Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour

Donna Kelce is living her best life at the Eras Tour in Florida!!!

Travis and Jason Kelce's beloved mom, 72, was seen at Hard Rock Stadium for Taylor Swift's concert in Miami on Friday, Oct. 18. In a fan photo posted on X, Donna was spotted in the crowd before the show with Jason’s wife ,Kylie, and their daughters.

The Kelce family sightings come as Swift returns to the Eras Tour stage for the first time since going on break after the Aug. 20 show in London.

Fans were delighted to see Donna supporting Swift at the show after the two started developing a close bond at Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs games starting in September 2023 and in private.

This season, Swift has been back in the Kelce family suite at Arrowhead Stadium cheering on Travis alongside Donna and Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce.

Christian Petersen/Getty Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce at a Chiefs game on Sept. 5, 2024

Related: Every Photo of Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift

The sighting comes just weeks after Donna told PEOPLE on the red carpet at the Sept. 23 premiere of Grotesquerie — the FX horror series in which Travis makes his acting debut — that she "would like to" catch Swift's show before the final tour date in December.

"I hope so, I hope so. I would like to," she said of Swift's Eras Tour. "It's spectacular."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Donna first experienced the magic of the Eras Tour on film. In November 2023, she told PEOPLE she saw the movie of Swift's concert in theaters. "I did see it and I did like it. It was awesome," Donna said at the time, calling Swift "extremely, extremely talented."

The NFL star's mom said she was "just totally enthralled" with the concert film and complimented Swift's ability to "connect with people" through her music. "That’s just amazing," Donna said.

Patrick Smith/Getty Taylor Swift is seen on the field with Donna Kelce, mother of Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the Chiefs' 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Related: Donna Kelce Hopes Son Travis Kelce Fulfills a 'Particular Dream' in His 35th Year (Exclusive)

The mother of two recently experienced her own superstar moment when she graced the cover of Glamour's 2024 Women of the Year issue.

Donna made the list alongside Beyoncé and Solange’s mom Tina Knowles, 70; Selena Gomez and Gracie Teefey’s mom Mandy Teefey, 48; and Billie Eilish’ and Finneas’ mother Maggie Baird, 65.

For the cover story, Donna spoke candidly about raising two NFL stars, saying, “Being a mom is probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

“It’s so much easier to just go to work, but raising children, when they’re totally dependent on you and you’re trying to do the best you can with the limited resources that you have, it’s the most daunting task I’ve ever had to do,” Donna said.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.