Donnie Wahlberg Reveals He Took the Reagan’s Dinner Table from “Blue Bloods” Set: ‘I’m Going to Put It in a Wahlburgers’

The singer and actor, who exec-produces and hosts the ID true-crime docuseries 'Very Scary People', spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing

Chris Haston/ID Donnie Wahlberg

When the CBS hit law enforcement drama Blue Bloods wrapped filming after 14 seasons, costar Donnie Wahlberg wanted a little memento.

"I took my two Danny Reagan costumes — my blue suit and my dress blues," the actor and singer, 55, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "I put them on mannequins and put them in a Wahlburgers."

Then he realized the Reagan family dining table featured in every episode was also available. "I really had no intention of taking anything from the set until I learned that that table and chairs was just sitting in a warehouse somewhere," he explains.

John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Wahlberg with his castmates at the Reagan family Sunday dinner on 'Blue Bloods'

The actor plans to rotate the table and chairs between Wahlburgers locations, starting at the one in St. Charles, Ill., where he and his wife, Jenny McCarthy, 52, live. "I'll set it up where fans can sit at the table and take pictures," he says. "And then I'm going to raffle it probably for charity for the DEA, the Detectives Endowment Association, for the Widows and Children's Fund."

Wahlberg, who exec-produces and hosts the ID true-crime docuseries Very Scary People, chatted more with the magazine for One Last Thing:

Last time I cried

Two days ago I woke up and was lying next to Jenny and talking about my journey. I was just feeling incredibly grateful and started crying. She gave me the biggest hug. It was a sweet moment.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg

Last moment of nostalgia

When I finish touring with New Kids on the Block, I start missing the fans and trying to come up with what we’re doing next. It never gets old.

Last time I faced a fear

I’m a nervous flier. If the weather is less than perfect, I won’t book it. My mother told me the best way to calm down is a Bloody Mary. So I usually have three.

Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage Donnie Wahlberg with New Kids on the Block

Last perfect day off

On Saturday Jenny and I lay in bed until 2 p.m. then went shopping. She needed something so I just kept her company. I thought I might get a reward when I came home, but we watched The Substance instead. [Laughs] It was fun.

Very Scary People premieres Dec. 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ID.