Paris passed the Olympic torch to Los Angeles in a cryptic and sometimes chaotic Closing Ceremony in the Stade de France Sunday night, with hundreds of athletes unexpectedly mobbing the stage during a performance by French indie rock band Phoenix. American action star Tom Cruise rappelled in from the top of the stadium to set the flag off on its journey to Los Angeles, making it clear that the 2028 Games will be leaning heavily into Hollywood glamour.

Seen under the last rays of the summer sun, the stage set up for the Closing Ceremony of the Paris Olympics in the Stade de France looked like nothing so much as some fragile thing that had fallen from a great height, its raw edges spilling across the stadium grounds seemingly at random.

It was only when darkness fell across the arena and the stage's shattered lines lit up with a cold white light that its shape became clear: the thousands of spectators filling the stands were staring at a map of the world, alive in the flickering light, shining through a rising mist.

In the upper reaches of the arena, a golden orb began to unfurl. Slowly, a shimmering figure descended to earth, more insect than angel, alien in its antiquity. As its armoured feet touched the stage, masked grey creatures began to crawl across the arena, taking their positions beside five vast metal wheels lying abandoned across the earth.



