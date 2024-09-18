Don't expect an abrupt end to the summer season in Ontario this weekend

Summer is putting on an impressive grand finale, with two weeks of sunshine and very warm temperatures. But will this weather continue all the way through the weekend?

This weekend won’t quite match the spectacular weather that we saw last weekend, but it will come close.

In contrast to the cloud-free skies of this past weekend, we will see a mix of sun and clouds for both Saturday and Sunday, with a low risk for a passing shower. However, most places won’t see any rain, so this weekend will still be much drier than most of the weekends through the summer.

Friday will resemble every other day this week, with abundant sunshine mixing with some clouds (especially late in the day), and very warm temperatures. A light east breeze off Lake Ontario will hold temperatures a degree or two cooler near the west end of the lake, but still well above seasonal.

Friday night will be partly cloudy and mild.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with a low risk for a passing shower, but most of southern Ontario will remain dry. The warmest temperatures will be found across southwestern Ontario, as slightly cooler weather starts to push into our region from the east.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and mild, but a few degrees cooler across cottage country and eastern Ontario.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a passing shower possible, but most places will stay dry. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than what we have seen throughout the week, but still several degrees above seasonal for the official first day of fall.

Chance for rain returns after two week break

Looking ahead to next week, a low pressure system will slowly approach our region with our first chance for widespread rain in two weeks. However, the timing is still uncertain, and it is quite possible that the rain will hold off another day or so.

Confidence is higher that we will finally see some much needed rain by Wednesday of next week.

Next week won’t be as warm as this week due to the increase in cloud cover, but overall temperatures will continue to be on the warm side of seasonal for the official first week of fall.