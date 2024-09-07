I don't need make-up to feel pretty, says Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez feels "prettiest" when she's not wearing make-up.

The 32-year-old star has enjoyed huge success with her Rare Beauty make-up and cosmetics brand - but Selena doesn't actually need to wear make-up in order to feel pretty.

She said on Instagram: "When I am everyday me, I'm not wearing that much because I do feel really beautiful sometimes and I just don't want to focus too much on it. And my job entails a lot of [make-up.]"

Selena also explained the overarching ambition behind Rare Beauty.

She said: "I see what you guys see and I see people who have the most perfect skin and it's like, 'Wait, can make-up really do that?' And sometimes it's just yourself. It's what actually you are... that's exactly what we want to do at Rare is highlight the things that make you you."

Selena has actually become a billionaire thanks to the success of her Rare Beauty brand.

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star has enjoyed significant success as a singer and as an actress in her career - but Rare Beauty has seen her personal fortune top the $1 billion landmark.

Selena is actually worth an eye-watering $1.3 billion, according to Bloomberg, which has included the actress on its Billionaires Index for the very first time.

Despite this, Selena has no intention of selling Rare Beauty anytime soon.

She previously told TIME magazine: "I will admit it overwhelms me sometimes. I have this weird thing in my head where if I focus on the numbers, I’ll lose whatever it is that made Rare Beauty Rare Beauty.

"I never wanted it to be about making a lot of money and that’s it."