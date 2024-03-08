'Don't Jump': Cop Comes to Aid of Woman on Brooklyn Bridge

A New York police officer has been praised for risking his own life to come to the aid of a woman who climbed the Brooklyn Bridge during a personal crisis.

Bodycam footage dated March 6 shows two officers arriving, and shouting to the woman not to jump and to “Please, get down!” One officer, named as Lieut Kim, then begins to climb up to the woman, as his colleague warns him how slippery it is.

“We got you. Don’t do this,” Kim says to the woman.

“Despite the rain, cold and slippery conditions, [Kim] climbed the bridge letting her know she was not alone,” the NYPD said. Credit: NYPD via Storyful