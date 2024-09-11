'We don't know': Family and friends of worker killed at Des Moines tire plant want answers

Cover Media

The Big Little Lies actress started dating the National Football League (NFL) quarterback in 2020, with the stars confirming their engagement the following year. However, it was reported in February 2022 that the pair had parted ways. While promoting her new TV series Three Women in an interview for Bustle Shailene was asked about what helped her to stop "caring so much" about performing for others. "Just a broken heart. A broken heart that healed and broke again. I fell in love over and over with unavailability. I'm very open as a human…”