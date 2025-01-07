'We don't know when we can go home after floods'

Dave Howarth said he has run out of money to pay for alternative accommodation [BBC]

Dozens of residents driven out of their apartments by the devastating New Year's Day floods have described being left "desperate" for support, with many runing out of cash to pay for temporary accomodation.

David Howarth, 58, returned to his rented flat at Meadow Mill in Stockport, Greater Manchester, despite the lack of electricity, heating and water - after finding he could not longer afford to stay in a hotel.

About 400 hundred people were evacuated from the former cotton mill during the deluge, with many now growing frustrated about the lack of clarity over when they can return.

A spokesperson for CERT, the property company managing Meadow Mill, said the owner had not been able to give a timeline for repairs because "extensive work" was needed to restore water and power.

The ground and lower floors were flooded on New Year's Day after the deluge [BBC]

The firm, which manages the site on behalf of the building owner, said: "We understand it is a difficult time for residents whose lives have been disrupted by this extreme weather event."

Work to set up temporary generators to power the building is under way, while repairs to "essential electrical and water equipment" are carried out, CERT added.

Residents said the floodwater took out a substation and contaminated the ground floor with dirty water after wrecking cars parked outside.

Engineers from Electricity North West were seen assessing the damage at the site, which is operated by independent electricity firm GTS.

Some of the flats have been sold while others are rented out by a mix of landlords on the owner's behalf.

'Ruined'

Mr Howarth said his landlord Julian Wadden estate agents had told him to pay for hotels himself and they would help him claim it back on insurance later.

But the Manchester Airport worker said he has run out of money and his car was ruined in the flood.

"I've brought provisions including water to fill the toilet up, I'm just going to have to wrap up warm and stick it out," he said.

"This is ruining my life."

Julian Wadden has been contacted for comment.

Hannah Miles said she has been frustrated by the lack of updates and help [BBC]

Hannah Miles and her partner Bradley Mullen, both 19, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service they were also running out of money to pay for hotels after the evacuation.

"I just needed somewhere to cook and wash my clothes, we've only been able to have takeaways and we've not got the money for it," Hannah said.

"We're 19, we're not that well-off. We moved into the Meadow Mill apartment because we needed somewhere to live. Most of our money goes on the rent."

Joe Bevan said sports coaching equipment kept in his van had been ruined [BBC]

First-time buyer Joe Bevan was only in his new flat a month before he was forced out by the flood to stay with his parents in Stockport.

He said he felt lucky compared to those who had nowhere to go, even though his van and the sport coaching equipment inside he used to run his business had been "ruined".

A week on since the flood, he said many residents were growing increasingly frustrated by the pace of repairs.

"No one is blaming any one, but it's more the updates that we haven't had," he said.

"We have had little bits, like people on site etc, but no time frame, no indication as to whether it could be two days or two month before we're back in."

Shine Thomas said he is in the dark about when he can return home [BBC]

Shine Thomas, 30, rents a flat on the third flood and said he woke up for work on New Years' Day to find no electricity and the sight of flood waters below.

He said his car was luckily parked far enough away to avoid damage, and he has been staying temporarily with family in Offerton.

Mr Thomas said his letting agent has no update to give on when he can return.

"I can't even say how stressful that is," he said.

Meadow Mill, a listed former cotton mill, was redeveloped into flats in 2021 [BBC]

CERT said all leaseholders, landlords and agents had been contacted and would continue to receive regular updates.

Tenants at Meadow Mill "are advised to contact their letting agent or landlord for further updates", they added.

