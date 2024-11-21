'I don't know what's happening': 'Today' show host reacts after Richard Gere flips middle finger

Oops, it looks like a bird flew out during an interview with actor Richard Gere on NBC's "Today" show on Wednesday morning.

The day after legendary singer and pop icon, Cher, dropped a profanity while chatting with host Hoda Kotb, Gere shot his middle finger up at “Today” host Savannah Guthrie.

"You just did an obscene gesture on this family morning show," exclaimed Guthrie after Gere gave her the bird live on television, only minutes into their interview.

But, the actor did not flip off Guthrie out of malice, rather he was demonstrating what his character did in a scene of his new TV show.

"You know Cher was on here doing an F-bomb yesterday, so I don't know what's happening," Guthrie joked.

What happened?

The show played a clip of Gere's role on "The Agency," a political thriller. Once the clip stops playing, Gere raises his middle finger and Guthrie tries to cover it with the papers she's holding in her hand.

"Oh sorry, but that's what I did in the piece," said Gere.

Gere was only demonstrating what his character did in the clip, which was cut right before he flipped off another character.

"It didn't make any sense without that," Gere said.

What happened with Cher?

On the "Today" show Tuesday morning, Cher talked about what happened when her marriage with her late ex-husband, Sonny Bono, ended.

He took all the money the musical duo made together, according to Cher.

"He left me with a car and clothes," the pop icon said

After explaining what happened, Kotb asked Cher about the advice Hollywood legend Lucille Ball gave her, but Cher warned that it couldn't be said on live TV.

"We'll bleep it," said Kotb.

Cher then explained that Ball was the only one who came to mind who had faced a similar situation and told her that she wanted her advice.

"And she said 'F--- him, you're the one with the talent,'" Cher said as she recounted the story.

Kotb laughed and seemed shocked after the singer dropped the F-bomb.

"Well, you said I could!" said Cher smiling.

