Don't miss the 6th Annual Vertuccio Farms Lights at the Farm™ Holiday Lights Celebration

SWNS

A dumpster diver is making her family Christmas dinner from food she has found in bins - and says her parents say they hope it's clean. Sofie Juel Andersen, 29, has been eating from bins for three years and spends just £70 on shop-bought groceries a month. She says her friends and family are supportive of her fight against food waste - and she often brings food from skips to dinner parties and get-togethers. She has salvaged fresh produce, meat, cheese and packaged snacks from bins outside supermarkets - which have designated dumpsters for the different types of food. This year, Sofie is contributing to the Christmas dinner with a winter salad made from greens found in a shop bin and pickled red cabbage she salvaged from a restaurant skip. Sofie, a restaurant manager, from Aarhus, Denmark, said: “My entire family knows I dumpster dive - my mum says it’s not an issue. "I’ll be bringing a winter salad and pickled red cabbage to Christmas. “There’s no need for me to go out and buy stuff - my family support my fight against food waste. “I’m seeing a lot of festive foods being thrown out by the supermarkets - you can usually tell by the amount of dessert ingredients, cabbages and meats in the dumpsters.” Sofie says she’s successfully found food in bins to make a salad big enough to feed her extended family of 20 on Christmas Eve. She scavenged cheese, nuts, fruits and pre-mixed salads from skips, as well as “hundreds” of pre-mixed salad creams. “The other day I found a kilo of cashew nuts,” she said. “I’ll definitely be adding those to the dish. “I found a lot of cheese - shredded cheese and parmesan, which won’t go bad until the New Year. “I’ve got some apples, which will go really great with the cabbage I found. “I do often find pre-mixed salads, and in the ones where the leaves have wilted, I just take the salad cream. I have hundreds of packets of sauce saved up.” Sofie says she can tell when supermarkets start to throw out Christmas stock - by the amount of flour, butter, duck and pork which gets dumped. In Denmark, the traditional meats to eat for Christmas dinner are duck and pork - and most households eat a festive rice pudding dessert. She added: “Supermarkets often have a price war around this time of year, and butter and flour ends up being really cheap. “They ordered so many last year, they had a ton of surplus stock and threw a lot out. “You’ll always find a lot of oranges and clementines, as they’re usually in season. “It’s the same with kale and cabbage - which is why I’m deciding to bring a winter salad along to Christmas dinner.” Sofie’s family have already planned out the entirety of their Christmas dinner - with potatoes covered in sugar, rice pudding and almonds. And they’ve never had reservations about part of their Christmas dinner coming from a bin. “My mum came to me and said, ‘we’re doing a big family dinner - please make sure it’s clean'," Sofie said. “But I’d never bring anything dirty or expired, I always make sure I can actually eat the food before I bring it home. “In fact, in the New Year, I’ll be getting together with my friends who dive and putting on a massive dinner party, made with food from dumpsters only.”