Don't miss out on the top five astronomy events of 2024

With a new year approaching, we share the top five astronomy events you'll want to mark down on your 2024 calendar, which includes the return of the total solar eclipse!
Almost 50 years ago, a nuclear-powered satellite crashed, leading to an extensive cleanup effort. Its impact is still felt today.
Incredibly old human-made rocks have exposed an important event in Earth’s magnetic history.
Researchers believe that a new epoch may have begun on the Moon back in 1959, when humans first affected the surface.
A very early galaxy puzzling scientists suggests supermassive black holes may not have come from dead stars after all.
With Space X’s Mars rocket explosions and a spacecraft returning to Earth with pieces of an asteroid — 2023 had some wild moments.
NASA's Hubble telescope spotted mysterious spots on Saturn's rings that scientists have puzzled over for decades. They might get their answer soon.
Scientists in B.C. have developed a carbon storage program that would take carbon dioxide from the air and push it deep into the ocean where it would be injected into basalt, a type of volcanic rock, and eventually turn into rock itself.
The map is considered “quite complete,” researchers said.
Bright auroras, with dancing lights in the sky, characterize the clear winter nights of northern Canada. Auroras are produced through the sun’s interaction with the Earth’s magnetic field. The number of auroras is increasing as the sun’s activity becomes stronger, approaching a solar maximum.
Jeremy Hansen, who grew up on a farm near Ailsa Craig and in Ingersoll, will be the first Canadian to go into deep space – flying around the moon as early as 2024 on NASA's Artemis II mission. It will be the first crewed test of a new spacecraft and heavy-lift rocket, designed to take astronauts back to the moon for the first time since 1972 and pave the way for Mars exploration. LFP's Brian Williams spoke to the Ingersoll District collegiate institute alum, from Houston, about the mission ahead
The iron oxide tells the whole story.
As native trees in the Pacific Northwest die off due to climate changes, researchers and arborists are turning to a strategy called “assisted migration.” Yet not everyone agrees on what type of assisted migration the region needs — or that it’s always a good thing. (Dec. 28) (AP Video by Manuel Valdes)
After weeks of false starts and delays, SpaceX teams prepared again on Thursday to launch the military's secretive X-37B robot spaceplane on its seventh mission, the first atop a rocket capable of delivering it to a higher orbit than ever before. The SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket is due for a nighttime blast-off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, on Florida's Atlantic coast, during a 10-minute launch window starting at 8:07 p.m. EST (0107 GMT Friday). It comes two weeks after China's own reusable robot spaceplane, known as the Shenlong, or "Divine Dragon," was launched on its third mission to orbit since 2020, adding a new twist to the growing U.S.-Sino rivalry in space.
Employees at OpenAI did not expect much on November 30 2022 when the company unveiled a “low-key research preview” called ChatGPT.
In a converted shipping container perched oceanside in Ketch Harbour, N.S., a group of people gather to peer into tanks filled with fuzzy pieces of gravel. The rocks are covered with tiny blades of sugar kelp. Soon, the squares of steel mesh they're fixed to will be suspended in the water at a kelp farming demonstration site in Mahone Bay, in the hopes of safeguarding the future Nova Scotia's kelp beds.It's an effort by scientists, conservationists and a West Coast company working together on th
Japan's space agency just inserted its SLIM moon lander into lunar orbit, weeks away from a historic touchdown attempt.
A definitive guide to plan your stargazing outings, with details of every solar and lunar eclipse, meteor shower, asteroid, full moon, and other notable sights.
The U.S. military's X-37B space plane blasted off Thursday on another secretive mission that’s expected to last at least a couple of years. Like previous missions, the reusable plane resembling a mini space shuttle carried classified experiments. There's no one on board. The space plane took off aboard SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at night, more than two weeks late because of technical issues. It marked the seventh flight of an X-37B, which has logged more than 1
Standing at 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimeters) tall and weighing 300 pounds (136 kilograms), NASA's humanoid robot Valkyrie is an imposing figure. Valkyrie, named after a female figure in Norse mythology and being tested at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, is designed to operate in "degraded or damaged human-engineered environments," like areas hit by natural disasters, according to NASA. A humanoid robot resembles a person, typically with a torso, head, two arms and two legs.
The Natural History Museum says new species include an ancient dinosaur and worms from the ocean.