Don't miss out on the top five astronomy events of 2024

Reuters

After weeks of false starts and delays, SpaceX teams prepared again on Thursday to launch the military's secretive X-37B robot spaceplane on its seventh mission, the first atop a rocket capable of delivering it to a higher orbit than ever before. The SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket is due for a nighttime blast-off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, on Florida's Atlantic coast, during a 10-minute launch window starting at 8:07 p.m. EST (0107 GMT Friday). It comes two weeks after China's own reusable robot spaceplane, known as the Shenlong, or "Divine Dragon," was launched on its third mission to orbit since 2020, adding a new twist to the growing U.S.-Sino rivalry in space.