Don't get tricked: How to check if your Social Security number was part of data breach

An estimated 2.9 billion records, including names, addresses and Social Security numbers may be affected after National Public Data confirmed it suffered after a massive data breach involving the personal information of millions of Americans.

Still, despite privacy concerns, Americans shouldn't offer to submit their Social Security numbers to websites just because they claim they can help identify if they're a victim of a recent breach.

Social Security scams are nothing new. On any given day, someone might receive a call where the operator on the other end claims to be an agent with the FBI who has a warrant for their arrest and demands they hand over their Social Security number, bank information and other personal details to clear up the matter.

But what about when a website claims it can help someone identify if their data was stolen in the recent breach?

Some websites claim they can help victims identify if their information was stolen. It may not be a scam, but people still shouldn't submit their Social Security numbers and other identifying information to random websites that may not be legitimate resources.

Here's what to know.

Why you should be worried: What to do about the massive National Public Data breach

Why shouldn't you give over your Social Security number?

Banks, schools, new employers, accountants and landlords do require Social Security numbers. But you should not submit your Social Security numbers to people, businesses or websites you do not trust.

Experts, like James E. Lee, chief operating officer at Identity Theft Resource Center, "certainly don’t recommend" people enter their Social Security numbers on websites that enable people to search if their personal information was affected or leaked, CNBC reported.

Fraudsters can do a lot with that number and some identifiable information, like the following, according to AARP:

Open credit accounts in the victim's name

Use the victim's information to collect unemployment insurance

Circumvent the victim's benefits

Some websites are reputable and will allow people to check if their data was stolen without requiring them to submit a Social Security number.

The following are reputable websites that don't require Social Security numbers to be submitted, according to CNBC:

NPD.pentester.com — Only requires people to submit their first name, last name, state and birth year.

NPDBreach.com — People can search for their information using their full name and zip code, SSN or phone number.

Credit reports can show signs of fraud

People wondering if their identity may have been stolen can check their credit reports for signs of fraud, according to the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Credit reports help people monitor for unfamiliar or unexpected activity. People can request a credit report once a year from the following locations, according to CNET:

If suspicious activity is found on reports, people can place a credit freeze to protect themselves from identity theft and further misuse of stolen information, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

