Don't wait until its too late; Time to prepare with Kern Aging & Adult Services

(Bloomberg) -- China’s appetite for overseas wheat and corn is dwindling rapidly, which is likely to heap pressure on world grain markets that have grown accustomed to robust demand from the world’s top agricultural importer.Most Read from BloombergHunter Biden Convicted of Gun Charges by Jury in DelawareEU to Slap Tariffs of Up to 48% on EV Imports From ChinaApple Hits Record After Introducing ‘AI for the Rest of Us’Dozens of CVS Generic Drug Recalls Expose Link to Tainted FactoriesPimco Warns
U.S. oil refiners and West Coast traders are flagging concerns about the quality of crude shipped on the newly completed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion (TMX), warning that high vapor pressure and acidity limits could deter purchases of Canadian heavy barrels. The $24.84 billion (C$34 bln) expansion started operations last month and has nearly tripled shipping capacity to Canada's Pacific Coast to 890,000 barrels per day (bpd). The roughly 2.5 million bpd U.S. West Coast refining market is expected to be a major outlet for Canadian heavy oil shipped via Trans Mountain but questions over crude quality could dampen demand for the barrels.
The boycott of Loblaw-affiliated stores was started by a group on Reddit who wanted to pressure the chain during the month of May. It's still going for some shoppers.
CALGARY — A Calgary energy company has been ordered to abandon close to 1,000 wells, pipelines and other facilities over concerns about care and maintenance of the sites.
DETROIT (AP) — If Tesla shareholders vote against restoring Elon Musk's $44.9 billion pay package Thursday, the CEO could deliver on threats to take artificial intelligence research to one of his other companies. Or he could even could walk away.
Lawyers for 5 former Canadian world junior players accused of sexual assault made brief court appearances on Tuesday in London, Ont., as the defence and prosecution work out dates to determine how and when the case will proceed.The lawyers were in virtual assignment court without the accused — Cal Foote, Dillon Dubé, Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton and Carter Hart.The players aren't expected to appear in court until early September, during pretrial motions — when lawyers argue about what evidence
While retirement is the ultimate goal for many working professionals, no matter what age or demographic you might find yourself in, it's not always possible to do so at the typical age of 65. In fact,...
Brussels is widely expected to introduce tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles coming to Europe.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Union moved Wednesday to hike tariffs, or import taxes, on electric vehicles made in China. EVs are the latest flash point in a broader trade dispute over Chinese government subsidies and the Asian nation's burgeoning exports of green technology to the 27-nation bloc.
The European Union has hiked tariffs on electric cars imported from China, drawing a rebuke from Beijing, which sees the bloc as a vital and growing market for its auto industry.
MONTREAL — CAE Inc. chief executive Marc Parent says a growing reliance on private contractors by Western armed forces — including Canada’s — bodes well for his company and global security, even as questions linger around spending and accountability. Escalating strife and international conflict have sparked a military build-up that means governments contending with personnel shortfalls depend increasingly on private sector firms for everything from catering and construction to hired guns. “Nobod
French cognac producers are "deeply" worried about the results of a Chinese probe into European cognac imports, a trade body said on Wednesday, after the European Commission imposed tariffs on imports of Chinese electric vehicles. The European Commission told automakers on Wednesday it would impose extra duties of up to 38.1% on imported Chinese electric cars from July, risking retaliation from Beijing which called the move protectionist. China already launched an anti-dumping investigation on brandy imported from the European Union in January, in a move seen as a response to the widening trade disputes between Beijing and Brussels.
STORY: Chinese automakers aren't turning away from Europe.That's according to a leading auto group on Tuesday.The China Passenger Car Association - or CPCA - said the country's vehicle makers will "unswervingly develop" in Europe, adding they will integrate into local markets.It made the comments despite the EU launching an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese-made electric vehicles.The EU alleges China's carmakers benefit unfairly from state subsidies, and accuses them of dumping excess production on Europe.China denies both charges.This week, the EU is expected to announce tariffs it plans to impose on Chinese EVs.The CPCA's comments also came while announcing a rare drop in Chinese car exports for May.Data showed exports of new energy vehicles fell 4% year-on-year in May and were down 18.8% from the previous month.Overall, passenger vehicle exports fell 9% from a record high in April.Domestic vehicle sales were down 2.2% following a bigger decline in April. It's a sign weak demand is becoming entrenched in the world's biggest auto market.
Apple's Vision Pro mixed-reality (XR) headset will be available for pre-order in China starting on Friday, four months after the gadget went on sale in the US. Each customer is limited to purchasing two headsets and shipments start on June 28, according to Apple's website. At a price of 29,999 yuan (US$4,138), it costs over US$600 more than the US$3,499 base price in the US, which does not account for tax, for the 256-gigabyte model. The starting price in Hong Kong, where pre-orders start on the
The European Union moved Wednesday to hike tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, escalating a trade dispute over Beijing's subsidies for the exports that Brussels worries is hurting domestic automakers. The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said it would impose provisional tariffs that would result in Chinese automakers facing additional duties of as much as 38%, up from the current level of 10%.
If there's one time in life when you don't want to feel regret, it's your retirement years. Those years should be spent enjoying your freedom, whether you want to become a road trip road warrior or...
A Tesla shareholder vote on Thursday on whether to reinstate CEO Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package that was shot down by a Delaware judge will not provide a quick resolution, irrespective of the tally's results. Tesla's board is hoping shareholder approval will give the electric vehicle maker the legal ammunition it needs to reinstate the package, though that is far from certain. The company has also said if the compensation plan is rejected by shareholders, it expects Musk would only accept a pay package that is similar in size to the voided one.
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices settled slightly higher on Tuesday as the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) raised its global oil demand growth forecast for the year, while OPEC stuck to its forecast for relatively strong growth in 2024. Brent crude futures rose 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $81.92 a barrel, continuing a sharp recovery as fears of oversupply have ebbed since Brent closed at $77.52 a week earlier, its lowest since February. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $77.90.
Apple's introduction of generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities on iPhones and its other devices is unlikely to boost the company's sales in China because of abundant local competition and potentially limited service availability, according to analysts. The world's second-largest smartphone vendor on Monday unveiled its AI blueprint during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, detailing long-awaited new functions coming to its devices, including intelligent text generation and
The agency's latest annual oil forecast calls for global oil demand to peak by 2029, and begin to shrink the following year.