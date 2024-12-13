Don't want to spend days waiting in line to attend a Supreme Court case? Now you may not have to.

WASHINGTON − The Supreme Court is making it easier for people like Landon Eckard to watch what they do.

In February, the North Carolina law student had gotten in line days early to make sure he could witness the justices debate whether Colorado could keep Donald Trump off the ballot.

“Not a lot of people can say they’ve seen a landmark case and it’s going to be historic,” Eckard said of his willingness to spend two cold nights on the sidewalk.

On Thursday, the court announced a pilot program for members of the public to enter a lottery to receive reserved seats in the court room for oral arguments or decision announcements.

Landon Eckard, 22, a law student at Elon University Law School in Greensboro, N.C., was one of the first people in line to attend on Feb. 8, 2024, the Supreme Court's oral arguments on whether former President Donald Trump is disqualified for the presidency.

Some public seats will still be available on a first-come, first-served basis. But anyone who receives a ticket through the lottery will be assured of a seat in advance.

The deadline to enter is four weeks before the scheduled argument. Winners will be notified three weeks in advance.

The first arguments available by lottery are for cases being heard in February.

Those include whether Mexico can try to hold U.S. gunmakers liable for violence caused by Mexican drug cartels. The justices will also consider an Ohio woman’s claims that she was passed over for a promotion and then demoted because she is heterosexual.

Oral arguments can also be listened to through the court’s livestream. The justices have resisted allowing cameras in the court room.

