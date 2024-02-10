'Door is not closed': French international school finds home outside N.B.

The group behind the French international school that cancelled plans to open in Saint John is now focusing on its next project, but said a return to New Brunswick is possible down the line.

A Lycée International Français des Provinces Atlantiques (LIFPA) Don Bosco school will be opening in Halifax's Bayers Road Centre in 2024, Société Nationale de l'Acadie announced Thursday.

A LIFPA school was announced last year in Saint John at the former New Brunswick Museum spot in Market Square, but in January the group announced that the project was cancelled due to escalating construction costs.

Sylvain Olivier, executive director of LIFPA, said through translator Marie Bascou that the Halifax project had previously been in the works for 2025 or 2026 and was moved up after the Saint John project ended.

"For 2024, what is certain is that we are opening in Halifax, but nothing is done with New Brunswick," Olivier said Friday. "We hope that maybe in the future we will open a school in New Brunswick, but not in 2024."

The school runs from kindergarten to Grade 12, and spaces are limited for the first year, according to the announcement. Saint John's school was to have a capacity of 900 students, with 450 from France, and had 138 families signed up at the time it was cancelled, Brunswick News reported.

The school is part of an initiative to strengthen the relationship between France and the Acadian community and promote educational excellence, SNA president Martin Théberge said in the release. As to whether they're looking to expand further, Olivier said they're focusing on the current project.

"We're not here yet, we're just going step by step. We're very excited about having the project in Halifax," Olivier said. "If success is great and there is a great demand for Lycée Francais and French education here, the door is not closed, but it's not for the project now."

Renovations to the two-floor space in Market Square were due to start this month, but rising construction costs meant the price tag went up 50 per cent from the original estimates, Olivier said in January when announcing the cancellation of the project.

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal