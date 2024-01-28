Door from plane that crashed in NH town found in neighboring community

CBC

Battlefords RCMP are asking for help to find a missing 17-year-old.Police say they were called about Lita Bugler being missing on Thursday.She was last seen in a North Battleford home a week ago, on Jan. 21, but RCMP say they were unsuccessful in finding Bugler in areas she was known to visit, so they are asking for public assistance to find her.Bugler has brown eyes and black hair, and is about five feet three inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, police said in a news release.She was last seen we