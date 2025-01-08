Door of taxiing plane opened at Boston's Logan airport; passenger arrested, reports say

Authorities say a passenger attempted to open a plane door as it prepared for takeoff Tuesday night in Boston. The passenger was arrested, according to reports.

"A male passenger on a JetBlue flight to San Juan attempted to open the door while the plane was taxiing and the emergency slide deployed," Jet Blue spokesperson Ben Crawley told USA TODAY Wednesday morning.

The incident took place at Boston Logan International Airport on Jet Blue Flight 161 bound for San Juan, Puerto Rico, the spokesperson confirmed.

Ahead of an incoming winter snow storm, a Jet Blue flight waits to take off from Logan International Airport in Boston.

No injuries were reported, Crawley said.

According to FlightAware, a site that tracks flight paths, the incident caused the flight to be delayed for nearly three-and-a-half hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The flight was slated to take off about 6:50 p.m. but did not take off until just after 10:40 p.m., according to the site, and eventually landed just after 3 a.m. in Puerto Rico.

Investigation: 2 found dead in JetBlue plane's landing gear after landing in Florida: reports

Person reportedly arrested after attempting to open plane door

A Massachusetts State Police told CNN and local outlet WBTS-TV the person was arrested in connection to the incident.

It was not immediately known what the person was charged with, but troopers told the outlet the passenger "wanted to deplane and opened an aircraft door suddenly and without warning."

The passenger was expected to be arraigned on charges Wednesday in East Boston District Court, the outlets reported.

As of Wednesday morning, the passenger's identity had not been released by authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA TODAY has reached out to troopers and airport officials.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Passenger opens Jet Blue plane door at Boston's Logan Airport