Dorbit family’s stunning ‘Christmas House on Maple’ in Essex
A recent Mixbook poll revealed that three of Maryland’s most spectacular Christmas light shows—The Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City, The Lights on the Bay in Annapolis, and Winter City Lights in Olney—have been ranked among the most popular holiday light displays in the country. These festive landmarks are certainly well worth a visit, but we wanted to know—where else in Maryland should we be heading to get our fill of Christmas cheer?