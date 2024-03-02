Dorchester overnight noise expected during railway works

Residents have been warned about possible overnight noise from railway works in the coming days.

Track maintenance will take place in the Dorchester area between 11:00 and 06:00 GMT from Monday to Wednesday, on the Weymouth to Bristol line.

Network Rail said while staff were expected to keep disturbance to a minimum, the equipment being used meant that some noise was likely.

Engineers will be using "small equipment and hand tools".

A Network Rail statement said: "Our teams will be working to install some track components which allow the smooth operation of switches, where trains change from one track to another."

It added: "The equipment we use means some noise is unavoidable and we sincerely apologise for this in advance."

