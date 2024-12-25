Dorit Kemsley Shares Clips of Her Kids Performing On Stage amid Separation From Husband PK

PK discussed their relationship and his regrets about filming 'RHOBH' in a podcast posted Tuesday

Dorit and Paul “PK” Kemsley are focused on their children amid their separation.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared videos of her children, daughter Phoenix, 8, and son Jagger, 10, performing alongside one another in a production of The Wizard of Oz and Phoenix’s ballet solo in The Nutcracker.

Dorit’s Tuesday, Dec. 24 Instagram posts included multiple videos of her daughter dancing to Tchaikovsky's Christmas classic.

“Feeling so proud and in awe watching my sweet Phoenix in her Nutcracker performance. Knowing all the hard work, passion, and dedication she’s poured into this makes it even more special. Such a proud mommy moment. ✨🩰 ❤️,” Dorit, 48, wrote in the caption of the first video.

In her second post, Dorit included more videos of Phoenix performing point ballet and her leading role as Dorothy in a stage production of The Wizard of Oz. Her older brother also starred alongside her as the Tin Man.

Dorit captioned the second post by reiterating how proud she is of her children. It brought her "so much joy (and double the panic! 😁)!" she wrote, adding, "Proud mommy moment times two! ♥️♥️."

Dorit Kemsley/Instagram Paul "PK" Kemsley and Dorit Kemsley's daughter Phoenix

Meanwhile, PK, 57, added his own videos of their children. In his first post, he included Phoenix singing “Somewhere over the Rainbow.”

“And just like that Phoenix became Dorothy at 8 years old in her first ever musical …. ❤️,” he captioned the first video.

He followed it up with a video of the young ballerina performing several fouetté turns front and center stage. “And on the same day in Nutcracker matinee she did this…,” he captioned the post.

Dorit Kemsley/Instagram Paul "PK" Kemsley and Dorit Kemsley's son Jagger

In the Tuesday, Dec. 24 episode of Bravo’s Hot Mic podcast, PK discussed his regrets about joining RHOBH and the estranged couple’s separation. The couple announced in May that they were separating after nine years of marriage.

The businessman joined fellow “house husband” Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards’ estranged husband, and host Alex Baskin on the podcast.

"I'm not with the love of my life, so of course, I regret it,” PK said as to why he regrets appearing on RHOBH.

Bravo

Baskin quickly asked whether or not PK and Dorit would get back together. PK said he has “no idea.”

“At the moment, I'm very clear on what my priorities are. It's my sobriety and my kids. And those are the two things that are going to drive me," he said, later adding, “Dorit and I share these beautiful kids, and they're always going to come first. And we're going to do our absolute best to avoid falling out.”

“It's a very difficult time at the moment, particularly when we're going to rewatch and I've got no idea at all what Dorit said on this show," PK continued.

He confessed that “as much as I'm upset to watch it,” it will not “define the outcome” of his and Dorit's relationship.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, and can be streamed the next day on Peacock.



Read the original article on People