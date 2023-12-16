Dorset Council leader confirms devolution partnership plan

Dorset Council has named four neighbouring local authorities it hopes to work with on a joint devolution bid.

Leader Spencer Flower said Dorset was seeking closer ties with Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole (BCP), Somerset, North Somerset and Wiltshire councils.

Devolution involves the transfer of statutory powers and funding from national to local government.

Speaking to Thursday's full council, Mr Flower said a working group would be set up to proceed with the plans.

He told members he was "confident of getting the green light from the government" for a combined Wessex regional bid.

It is hoped devolution will attract more money from central government to mitigate the growing squeeze on budgets, particularly for adult and children's social care.

Talks between partners are not yet at an advanced stage and Mr Flower told members there was no appetite for an elected mayor for the region.

A report will go to cabinet next month.

In July, Mr Flower revealed he had spoken to the leaders of number of other councils about the potential for working together on devolution.

BCP said it had no update but continued "to work proactively to explore options around a possible devolution deal".

Wiltshire Council leader Richard Clewer said: "The discussions are informal and at a very early stage but are intended to be bold and ambitious and to bring benefit to local communities."

