Dorset Council receives £4.63m government grant to tackle water pollution

The government has given a council £4.63m to tackle water pollution.

Dorset Council will use the grant for schemes to reduce or stop nutrient pollution running into Poole Harbour.

These could include creating new wetland, to naturally filter water, as well as wastewater solutions for homes, such as upgrades to septic tanks and poorly performing treatment plants.

Councillors believe much of the nutrients come from fertilizers used on farmland.

The increase in nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus in the harbour has caused excessive algae growth which is affecting the natural health of the water.

It is also having an impact on Dorset's housing, as current rules mean councils are unable to approve any building projects in the area unless a neutral nutrient run off can be proved.

Dorset Council planning portfolio holder David Walsh said this has already affected 2,000 homes, with another 3,000 in adopted local plans likely to be affected unless action is taken.

Mr Walsh told the council's cabinet on Tuesday most of the nutrients are coming from farmland, but this is being dealt with by the agricultural industry and the Environment Agency.

He said the new grant is expected to make a difference to building projects with their wastewater management.

Mr Walsh also said water management is"a big issue" with smaller treatment works, which are common in Dorset and only need to meet a 95%, rather than 100% pure water target.

