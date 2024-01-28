Dorset firefighters issue warning over barn fire caused by candle

A fire which wrecked a barn in Dorset was started by a candle, firefighters have said.

The blaze in Hooke on Friday night caused considerable damage to the barn, including a workshop and three vehicles.

No people or animals were hurt in the incident.

Firefighters have urged people to keep candles away from flammable objects, place them on an even surface away from drafts and never leave them unattended.

