Dorset: Preparations start for Hengistbury Head Long Groyne repairs

A council has started preparations to repair and upgrade a groyne that acts as "significant" coastal flood defence.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council has said it will start work on the Hengistbury Head Long Groyne in April.

It is critical for reducing coastal flooding and erosion, protecting thousands of nearby homes and businesses, the council said.

The beach will remain open during the works, which will run until October.

VBA Joint Venture Ltd will carry out the works using natural quarry stone from France and Norway, with each piece weighing between six and ten tonnes.

The upgraded long groyne will remain at its current length of approximately 150m from the beach line, but it will be made wider and 1.5m higher.

Councillor Andy Hadley, portfolio for climate response, environment and energy, said: "The long groyne plays a significant role in reducing the risks of coastal flooding and erosion from the Purbecks to Hurst Spit, and it's great to see the work starting on site.

"These works will ensure our coastline is more resilient to projected sea level rise and the increasing number of storm events predicted over the next 100 years".

Hengistbury Head has special status as a protected area because of its natural and cultural importance.

The council believes the long groyne enhancement will provide new habitats for a range of species.

The council confirmed that after this work a a further two short groynes, located near Solent Beach car park, will also be adapted.

