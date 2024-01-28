Dorset weekly round-up: 22 January - 27 January 2024

A story about a dog falling down a steep cliff on the Jurassic Coast was among our most viewed content this week in Dorset.

A variety of local issues featured on the BBC News website, BBC Radio Solent and South Today.

We have picked five stories to keep you up to date.

Bournemouth drivers escape speeding fines due to camera fault

Hundreds of drivers have escaped speeding fines due to a camera fault.

Dorset Police confirmed 884 offences detected on cameras along the A338 spur road in Bournemouth were cancelled.

Online news platform, Bournemouth One, revealed it was because a camera had been found out of alignment due to vandalism.

Helicopter rescues three people and dogs cut off by tide

A helicopter winched three people to safety after they became trapped by the incoming tide.

Teams from West Bay Coastguard and Lyme Regis RNLI were called to Charmouth Beach in Dorset just after 13:30 GMT on Sunday.

One person had a leg injury and was stabilised to prevent them from sinking into the mud.

Arrests over theft of west Dorset goats Pickle and Pepper

Two goats snatched from their home have been found by police, with three people arrested on suspicion of theft.

Two-year-old Boer goats Pickle and Pepper were stolen overnight on Monday from the Bridport area of west Dorset.

They were found loose in the road in Charles Lane, Ringwood, the next day by officers after they stopped a vehicle on the A31 in St Leonards.

Former cancer patients needed for friendship scheme

Volunteers would offer friendship to cancer patients in Dorset

A hospital is looking for people to support patients going through cancer treatment.

The new pilot will see volunteers based with cancer specialist teams across hospitals in Bournemouth and Poole.

Applicants could include former cancer patients or their families, University Hospitals Dorset (UHD) has suggested.

Dog falls 80ft down Jurassic Coast cliff

A dog has been rescued after tumbling 80ft (24m) down a steep cliff on the Jurassic Coast.

Coastguard teams from Swanage and St Alban's RNLI were called to an area near Old Harry Rocks on Saturday where collie-cross Lillii had been on a walk with her owners.

She was rescued from the base of the cliff and taken to a vet where she was found to have several fractures.

