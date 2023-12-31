Dorset weekly round-up: 25 December - 30 December 2023

Photos showing a dramatic sunset after a storm were among our most popular content this week in Dorset.

A variety of local issues featured on the BBC News website, BBC Radio Solent and South Today.

We have picked five stories to keep you up to date.

Dog rescued after Christmas Day cliff fall

A dog had to be rescued after falling 25m (80ft) over a cliff edge on Christmas Day.

HM Coastguard was called to Pinhay Bay in Lyme Regis and carried out the rescue with the support of the RNLI.

The dog was recovered using a rope and was reunited with its owner.

Twenty-seven garages broken into in one night

Burglars broke into 27 garages in two neighbouring streets on Wednesday night.

Eighteen garages were targeted in Keyes Close, Poole, and nine in Downey Close, Bournemouth, Dorset Police said.

Police were looking for three young people who were seen in the area wearing dark clothing and riding a brightly coloured bicycle.

Photos capture dramatic sunset after Storm Gerrit

People in Dorset were treated to a spectacular sunset after a day of heavy rain and strong winds.

Homes were damaged and trees came down across the UK on Wednesday as Storm Gerrit battered the country.

But by 16:00 GMT, the sky began to clear and people took to social media to share stunning images of the bright orange sky.

Diversity 'inspired' by young fan who faced cancer

Dance troupe Diversity described being "touched and inspired" by the story of one of their young fans who has faced treatment for a rare cancer.

They sent nine-year-old Keeley a personal message after hearing she won a Cancer Research UK award in recognition of her bravery.

Keeley, from Gillingham in Dorset, was diagnosed with soft tissue cancer rhabdomyosarcoma near her eye in 2017 and is now recovering from treatment.

The islanders making Portland a better place

A community group has released a list of people who have gone above and beyond to make their island a better place in 2023.

Advent Angels is run by Island Community Action (ICA) and invites residents on Portland to nominate people who have helped others.

Story continues

A total of 24 people were recognised - one for each day of advent.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.