Dory racing revival: How people in eastern P.E.I. are trying to rebuild the sport

Organizers are hoping that cash prizes and some keen young competitors will help revive interest in the P.E.I. Dory Racing Championships.

Dory racing has been part of the Northumberland Fisheries Festival in Murray River, P.E.I., for decades. This is the 40th year for the festival.

"This year we have some new competitors, a couple of new junior girls which we're thankful for," organizer Beverley Gosbee said.

"And so we're looking for all kinds of dory rowers for all divisions that we have and the prizes are good."

The winning pair splits $100, with $50 for second place and $25 for third place.

Organizers are also excited that rowers from Lunenburg, N.S., are coming to the event.

"Last year though we had a two or three of them come over," Gosbee said. "But this year, we're hoping to revive the dory races a lot more and we're hearing that quite a few people are coming."

Big crowds

In its heyday, the dory races in Murray River attracted hundreds of spectators.

"The wharf over here was lined with cars and people and it was a big, big thing," Gosbee said.

Participation plummeted in 2017 and organizers have been working hard to build up interest.

They brought in new sponsors and offered cash prizes and attracted 12 teams to last year's event, with even more expected this year.

"It's 35 plus years that we've had it here in the community," Gosbee said. "We just feel we don't want to let it die, it's a provincial dory race."

Generations of rowers

The community owns four wooden dories that are used for the competition, as well as a practice dory.

It has been busy in recent weeks as locals prepare for the competition.

Jack Miller, 14, started when he was just five — the third generation in his family to race dories.

