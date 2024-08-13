Dos and Don'ts of the Woodward Dream Cruise

The Daily Beast

The recent spate of negative headlines surrounding the YouTube giant MrBeast have possibly put an irrevocable dent in the internet megastar’s image.MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, has recently come under fire for a variety of personal and professional issues that have brought him under a far harsher spotlight than he’s used to. With his recent Amazon Video reality series, Beast Games, The New York Times reported that more than a dozen participants had spoken out over unsafe conditions and a