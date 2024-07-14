Pro-Palestine ‘aggression’ raises UK assassination risk, says violence tsar

Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, has been asked to look into abuse during the election campaign - Thomas Krych

Intimidation tactics used by “aggressive pro-Palestine activists” raise the risk of another assassination attempt on a UK politician, the government’s political violence tsar has warned.

Lord Walney said that the “toxic environment” in British politics could lead to another attempt on a politician’s life, following the shooting at a Donald Trump rally on Saturday.

It came after the adviser handed over a dossier to Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, of abuse directed at candidates during the general election campaign, warning of a “dark underbelly of extremism”.

Some Labour candidates and MPs spoke of being targeted by bullying and intimidating behaviour over the course of the campaign, particularly over the party’s handling of the conflict in Gaza.

In an interview with The Guardian, Lord Walney said: “We have seen the growth in the UK of US-style politics of aggressive confrontation and intimidation which is, unfortunately, exactly the toxic environment that could lead to another assassination attempt on a UK politician, of which we have already tragically seen a number in recent years.”

He told the newspaper that he believed intimidation was on a more regular basis being used as an “electoral strategy”, adding that there was a particular pattern of abuse “created by aggressive pro-Palestine activists”.

The political violence tsar said that the attempt to assassinate the former US president served as a “reminder of the vulnerability of all politicians”.

One spectator at the rally in Pennsylvania was killed and two others critically injured, with the incident later described by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as an “assassination attempt” against the former president.

Meanwhile, in Britain, Lord Walney has urged Ms Cooper to launch an immediate inquiry into the intimidation of MPs and candidates during the general election campaign.

Lord Walney told the Sun on Sunday: “MPs have been murdered while serving their communities. The threat is real and must be confronted or more lives may be lost.

“The abuse ­captured on camera during this campaign is bad enough, and there is a darker underbelly of extremism that is coordinated and sinister. It must be exposed and stamped out by the new Labour Government.”

Jess Phillips, the Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, was booed and jeered by pro-Palestine supporters during her acceptance speech on the night of July 4.

As she was drowned out by chants of “free Palestine” and “shame on you”, the re-elected MP said: “I see we’re going to continue with the class that we had during the campaign…

“I understand that a strong woman standing up to you is met with such reticence.”

‘I was chased down the street’

Jonathan Ashworth, who was central to Labour’s winning campaign but lost his Leicester South seat to a pro-Gaza independent, said he had to hide in a vicarage from protesters.

He told LBC last week: “I was chased down the street, shouted at and screamed at for 40, 45 minutes, so I had to seek refuge literally in a vicarage. And they waited for me outside the vicarage.

“And even when I came out [of] the vicarage, they were shouting at me with megaphones. There were leaflets going around, accusing me of being ‘Genocide Jon’, anonymous leaflets.”

He added: “The vitriol is like something I have never seen, even though I’ve called for a ceasefire, even though I’ve called for Palestinian statehood,” he added.

Leaflets circulated in the constituency allegedly did not contain details of who paid for or distributed them, in apparent contravention of election rules, The Sunday Times reported.

It has since emerged that Leicestershire Police specialist officers are making “further inquiries” into election material distributed during the campaign.

A spokesman for the force told The Sunday Times: “The force has received a number of reports concerning election material distributed in the run up to the general election on July 4. All matters within the election period are dealt with expeditiously by specialist officers. Further inquiries are continuing to identify whether a criminal offence has been committed.”

A source close to Shockat Adam, the independent MP, told the newspaper that Mr Adam was not responsible for the leaflets and does not know who produced them.

‘Civilised democracy’

Meanwhile, in the US, Donald Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet during a deadly shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania, which has been widely condemned by British politicians of both major parties.

Kim Leadbeater, the Labour MP for Spen Valley and sister of Jo Cox, the politician who was murdered in 2016, said that there needed to be a conversation about “civilised democracy”.

She told BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “We have got to have that conversation about what a civilised democracy looks like. I have been having it since Jo was killed.

“I sadly feel that we are not making a huge amount of progress in this country and in other countries and we have got to keep having that conversation.”

A spokesman for the Home Office told The Sun on Sunday: “We take reports of intimidation, harassment and abuse extremely seriously and are following up with individual MPs and candidates.”