DOT holds public hearing Thursday on plan to widen I-93 through Bow and Concord
The project aims to add lanes over five miles of 93 and make improvements to adjoining areas of I-89 and I-393.
Welcome to October Surprise, the Daily Beast’s daily countdown to the biggest election of our lifetime. It’s only 12 days until Election Day and here’s what’s happening in the race to the White House between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. From the beginning, Kamala Harris has called herself the underdog in her race against Donald Trump. Democrats have been on a roller coaster, from their collective dread that helped force Joe Biden out of the race to the high of the Harris honeymoon and back do
Former president boasted that his daughter was ‘number one’ in her Georgetown Law class in 2020, but the university says it ‘doesn’t rank students’
Hollywood hero Liam Neeson announced some surprising news that will leave his movie fans devastated. Find out more about what the Taken actor has said...
A woman was fatally stabbed in an Ottawa park in front of her two young children Thursday morning, Ottawa police and other sources said.In a news release, police said the woman was attacked around 11:26 a.m. near the intersection of Uplands and Paul Anka drives, near the city's airport. According to sources, the woman was at Paul Landry Park with her two young children when she was stabbed. She died at the scene, sources told CBC.Police later identified the victim as Brkti Berhe, 36.Photos from
The fresh-off-the-runway look was business in the front, party everywhere else.
Silver noted the "many anxious Democrats" while offering his "gut" forecast.
It comes after Trump's team completely rejected the claims.
"He put his hands all over my breasts, my waist, my butt," former model Stacey Williams said of the GOP nominee for president, according to the Guardian.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Democratic chair of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee and a prominent Democratic congressman asked the U.S. attorney general on Thursday to appoint a special counsel to investigate whether Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump's son-in-law, was functioning as an unregistered foreign agent for Saudi Arabia, according to a letter from the lawmakers. The letter from U.S. Senator Ron Wyden and U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin cited an Oct. 4 Reuters report that revealed that Kushner on multiple occasions had discussed U.S.-Saudi diplomacy concerning Israel with Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, since leaving government.
Trump rallygoers' grasp of right-wing issues is not so MAGA-nificent in a "Jimmy Kimmel" video.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris went to a Philadelphia suburb on Wednesday night for a CNN town hall, where she faced questions from undecided voters. The event was arranged after Donald Trump declined to participate in a second debate with her.
The vice presidential candidate took aim at the former president's rally excuse.
Kylie Jenner has revealed her style is always evolving and she is currently experimenting with the "opposite" of "quiet luxury".
The 27-year-old welcomed a son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August
Donald Trump’s campaign strategy of insulting swing-state cities was on display again Wednesday while talking about Detroit, Michigan. “For 40 years, I’ve been hearing about ‘Detroit is coming back.’ Never came back,” he told a Georgia audience. The attack on the Motor City follows one on the same target just two weeks ago. Addressing members of the Detroit Economic Club, Trump argued that Vice President Kamala Harris would turn America into Detroit if elected.
The singer shared her themed look for the spooky holiday — along with her Halloween home decor — in a post on Instagram on Oct. 22
The "Late Show" host found a truly strange clip of the former president at a rally this week.
At TV market Mipcom, Ramin Setoodeh, Variety‘s co-editor-in-chief, spoke on Wednesday about how Donald Trump’s public persona was forged by reality TV series “The Apprentice,” and how it is that “character” who is running for the U.S. presidency today. Speaking in a session inspired by his New York Times bestseller “Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald …
This Boston Bruins netminder is said to have the worst contract out of all NHL goalies.
For years, Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's distaste for former President Donald Trump has been characterized through calculated restraint, but in a new biography on McConnell set to be released next week, McConnell criticizes the former president in no uncertain terms, at varying points calling Trump "stupid," "ill-tempered," a "narcissist" and a "despicable human being." With less than two weeks until an Election Day that could see Trump return to the White House, McConnell, who has served as his party's leader in the Senate for a record-breaking 17 years, says Trump's MAGA movement has "done a lot of damage" to the Republican Party and turned it into something that former President Ronald Reagan "wouldn't recognize."