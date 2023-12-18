DOT orders Southwest to pay record $140M over 2022 holiday meltdown
The penalty is the largest in Department of Transportation history and aims to deter other airlines from similar mishaps.
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines will pay a $35 million fine as part of a $140 million agreement to settle a federal investigation into a debacle in December 2022 when the airline canceled thousands of flights and stranded more than 2 million travelers over the holidays. Most of the settlement will go toward compensating future passengers, which the U.S. Department of Transportation considers an incentive for Southwest to avoid repeating last winter's mess. The government said the assessment was
