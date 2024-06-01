Double decker bus crashes into bridge near Paddington Station

Craig Simpson
·1 min read
Met Police officers rushed to close off the scene while traffic was disrupted
Met Police officers rushed to close off the scene while traffic was disrupted

A double-decker bus has crashed into a bridge near Paddington Station, causing traffic chaos.

Images from the scene of the crash show the front of the bus crumpled against the steel frame of a bridge close to the transport hub in central London.

Met Police officers rushed to close off the scene while traffic was disrupted on the approach to Paddington.

The incident took place on Bishop’s Bridge Road near Paddington, and it is understood that the area the bus was attempting to enter is a taxi rank serving the station.

The bridge into which the bus crashed bears a warning stating that the structure is 12ft high, while the standard London double-decker bus is around 14ft high.

