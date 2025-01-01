Double-decker narrowly avoids London pub after crashing in ‘horrific’ wet weather on New Year’s Day

This is the dramatic moment a double-decker crashed into a tree outside a pub in north London.

Metropolitan Police officers, paramedics and London Fire Brigade were scrambled to The Garden Gate on South End Road, Hamstead amid intial claims the driver’s brakes failed.

The No1 bus smashed into the pub’s outdoor patio area at lunchtime on Wednesday.

But fortunately because of a heavy downpour on New Year’s Day across parts of the UK, no customers were sitting there.

Images from the scene shows police on board the vehicle which carries adverts on its side reading: “For easy travel across London, think buses” and “Drink religiously”.

A member of pub staff told the Standard: “A bus drove into the tree and he (the driver) claimed his brakes had stopped working.

“There’s been some damage to the side of the pub but no one was hurt.

“It was quite a load bang and everyone was scared but concerned for the driver. He was the only one on the bus.

“With the weather being as horrific as it was, that was probably a bit of a saving grace as there was no-one sitting outside. If it had been nice, there would have been people sat on that front patio, which took the brunt.

“The pub is now operating as normal. We spoke to the police and the fire brigade and they weren’t concerned about structural damage.”

A police spokesman said: “At 1.23pm on Wednesday, January 1 police were called to South End Road, NW3 following reports that a bus had struck a tree outside a pub.

“Officers attended with the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service.

“There were no reports of any injuries and no damage to the pub itself.”

Transport for London was contacted for comment.