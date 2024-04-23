Double murder at Denver restaurant remains unsolved one year later

The Daily Beast

Roberto Machado Noa/Getty ImagesA 10-year-old Oklahoma boy woke up alone on Monday morning and found himself the subject of a waking nightmare: while he was sleeping, his entire family had been slain by a father who then turned the gun on himself.According to a police report, the boy dialed 911 around 9:35 a.m. Monday morning. Responding cops found the bodies of his parents and three siblings upon arriving at the family home. All five of them had been shot to death, the report said.The boy, whos