Double murder at Denver restaurant remains unsolved one year later
Wednesday will mark one year since two restaurant employees were shot and killed at American Elm, in the city's West Highlands community.
Wednesday will mark one year since two restaurant employees were shot and killed at American Elm, in the city's West Highlands community.
Jade Benning died on her 25th birthday on March 6 after she was rushed to the hospital the week before
A woman is facing second-degree murder charges after she allegedly drove into a child's birthday party in Michigan, killing two children and injuring several others, officials said. Marshella Chidester, 66, allegedly struck a building at the Swan Creek Boat Club in Newport Saturday afternoon, and her car came to rest about 25 feet inside the building, according to the sheriff and prosecutors. An 8-year-old girl and her 4-year-old brother were killed, Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffery Yorkey said.
Imagine it's your first time ever being called for jury duty...and it's Donald Trump's criminal trial.
Before she was found dead inside her family home, Kyneddi Miller, 14, had only stepped outside two times in four years, authorities allege
A Kentucky man charged for using pepper spray against law enforcement officers and who carried a Confederate flag while storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Monday to over two years in prison. Israel James Easterday, 23, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison and 500 hours of community service.…
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge declared a mistrial Monday in the case of a rancher accused of fatally shooting a Mexican man on his property near the U.S.-Mexico border. The decision came after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision after more than two full days of deliberation in trial of George Alan Kelly, 75, who was charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 30, 2023, shooting of Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea. “Based upon the jury's inability to reach a verdict on any count,” Superior Court
Ann Mayers, 74, was arrested in her home in Ohio after police say she robbed a credit union at gunpoint and drove off in her silver Hyundai Elantra.
TORONTO — Legal observers say prosecutors need to explain why a man was tried for murder in the death of a Toronto police officer when the evidence did not support that charge. Umar Zameer was found not guilty Sunday in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who died on July 2, 2021, after he was hit by a vehicle in an underground parking garage at Toronto City Hall. Zameer had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Alison Craig, a defence lawyer based in Toronto, says the case would "li
Sandra Kolalou was found guilty of the 2022 first-degree murder of Frances Walker
He “told her he loved her,” the teen told police.
Roberto Machado Noa/Getty ImagesA 10-year-old Oklahoma boy woke up alone on Monday morning and found himself the subject of a waking nightmare: while he was sleeping, his entire family had been slain by a father who then turned the gun on himself.According to a police report, the boy dialed 911 around 9:35 a.m. Monday morning. Responding cops found the bodies of his parents and three siblings upon arriving at the family home. All five of them had been shot to death, the report said.The boy, whos
Six people were charged in connection to the man’s kidnapping and shooting death.
The party started at approximately 4 a.m., officials say.
A judge verbally excoriated a defense lawyer for Donald Trump during the Manhattan hush-money trial on Tuesday.
The teen says Neil Foden told her to take the abuse with her "to the grave".
If three judges decline to give permission, it will mark the end of the appeal process for Letby.
“I want him to be completely gone from my life,” Stephanie M. Russell told the purported hitman on a recorded call
Walter Fanion, 68, has been arrested and charged with assault of a minor, police say
Warning: this story contains disturbing details.It was late afternoon on a Monday when the gut-stabbed teen collapsed on a bench in front of dozens of horrified onlookers at the corner of 21st Street and Second Avenue S.In minutes, marked and unmarked police cruisers with flashing lights and whoop-whooping sirens descended on the busy downtown intersection, soon followed by ambulances and fire trucks.Businesses nearby locked their doors.By that evening, April 8, police had scoured video from sur
Susan Carter and her daughter, Natasha “Alex” Carter, have not been seen since Aug. 8, 2000. Authorities announced that they found what were believed to be the pair's remains Monday at the home of suspect Larry Webb, hours after the man's death. “It’s kind of a sad day, but also a happy day because I can bring my baby home,” Alex Carter’s father, Rick Lafferty, said at a news conference Tuesday at state police headquarters in South Charleston.