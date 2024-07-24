Double murder investigation launched after two men die in e-bike crash on motorway slip road

Two young men died following the crash on the M3 slip road in Sunbury in Surrey (Getty Images)

A double murder investigation has been launched after two men were killed in an e-bike crash on a motorway slip road.

Four people have been arrested after the victims, both in their 20s, died just after midnight on Monday on the A316 southbound slip road onto the M3 at Sunbury, Surrey Police said.

A 29-year-old man from Sunbury has been arrested on suspicion of murder, a woman aged 24 from North Yorkshire has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and two 24-year-old men from Walton-on-Thames and Feltham have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

They are all currently in police custody.

Detectives from Surrey Police warned online commentators to not share memes or footage of the crash which have caused distress to the family.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Debbie Birch, said: “Our thoughts are with the families of the two victims at this incredibly difficult time.

“Our investigation is still in the early stages, and our officers are working around the clock to establish the circumstances of this incident and gather evidence.”

She said police want to speak to anyone with any information that may assist the investigation, adding: “We are particularly interested in tracing the movements and manner of driving of a black e-bike and a black Ford Ranger travelling through the area during this time.”

Inspector Matt Walton, borough commander for Spelthorne, said: “We appreciate that this incident will have come as a shock to the local community, particularly to those who knew the victims.

“We are also aware that there has been some online commentary which has caused great distress to the victims’ families. We ask that you do not share any photos, memes, or footage you might see in relation to this incident.

“Our investigation is still in the early stages, and we ask the public not to speculate on the circumstances while we are still carrying out enquiries.”