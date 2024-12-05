Double Olympic dressage champion Charlotte Dujardin suspended for one year after horse whipping video emerged

Charlotte Dujardin has been suspended for one year after a video emerged of the double Olympic dressage champion whipping a horse repeatedly.

The suspension means Dujardin is prohibited from participating in all international and national competitions or events that the Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) - the international governing body of equestrian sports - oversees.

Both British Equestrian and British Dressage have implemented the same suspension, the FEI said in a statement on Thursday.

The dressage rider has also been fined 10,000 Swiss Francs (about £8,800).

Dujardin withdrew from this summer's Paris games after footage of a training session from four years ago showed her repeatedly whipping a student's horse.

Referring to the video of a coaching session, she said what happened was "completely out of character" and "does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils".

After the release of the video back in July, Dujardin was handed a provisional suspension for engaging in conduct contrary to the FEI's principles on horse welfare.

The governing body said the time she has already served under the provisional suspension will be deducted from the year-long suspension.

"It is regrettable that this case has put our sport in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, especially during a critical time leading up to the Olympic Games," FEI secretary general Sabrina Ibanez said.

She said the sanctions handed to Dujardin send a "clear message that anyone, regardless of their profile, who engages in conduct that compromises the welfare of the horse will face serious consequences".