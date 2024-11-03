Double rainbow stretches across the sky like a dome in Ohio
A natural phenomenon amazed passers-by in Marion, Ohio: a double rainbow stretched across the sky like a perfect dome.
A natural phenomenon amazed passers-by in Marion, Ohio: a double rainbow stretched across the sky like a perfect dome.
The editorial board of The New York Times just eviscerated Donald Trump in a single paragraph. The piece, published on Saturday, was only the Times’ latest attack on the former president during the run-up to the election, but the searing indictment was all the more brutal for its brevity. Rhetorically matter-of-fact, the piece succinctly lays out many of the reasons Trump’s critics think his second term would be disastrous for the country—the implicit point being that nobody really needs a lengt
The Indiana Jones actor took the opportunity to speak out despite ‘never really wanting to talk’ about politics
Viewers were stunned at the former president’s apparent gesture during his Milwaukee rally in Wisconsin
"Why are you not talking?" one kid asked a stunned onlooker in the Halloween video.
The GOP presidential nominee delivered the comments in Wisconsin just one day after making violent remarks about former Rep. Liz Cheney.
Donald Trump criticized Julia Roberts on “Fox & Friends” Saturday for narrating a Harris-Walz campaign ad that reminds women that their vote is their choice, regardless of how their husbands or anyone else may be voting. “I’m so disappointed at Julia Roberts. She’s going to look back on that and she’s going to cringe. ‘Did …
Gayle King has some thoughts on Malia Obama's decision to change her name professionally. Barack Obama's daughter now professionally goes by Malia Ann, dropping her last name.
"I couldn't help but think anytime she was trying to turn me on or everything she did in bed seemed scripted or an act."
Many people thought it was a self-own from Donald Trump's sons.
Hugh Hewitt removed his earpiece and stormed off a Post live show amid a discussion about Donald Trump's rhetoric.
SELMA, North Carolina—Donald Trump and JD Vance are spending their final days before the election playing defense in trying to secure North Carolina, a state Trump won in 2016 and 2020. Trump and Kamala Harris are both flying in for major rallies on Saturday night, as poll watchers elevate it to the number two “tipping point” state in the country after Pennsylvania. Vance played to a thin crowd here on Friday in a field off Interstate 95. His wife, Usha Vance—an accomplished D.C. lawyer and form
Bill Maher personally addressed undecided voters on Friday night, giving them one clear reason why they should lend their vote to Kamala Harris. In a defiant monologue on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher, the host talked about everything from the economy, SpaceX and Christmas. But ultimately, Maher begged undecided voters to go for the Democrats next week to avoid “the rule of a mad king.”
Visitors might not know they're breaking the law.
The historian who correctly predicted 9 of last 10 presidential elections said he feels particularly nervous this year.
Vance claimed that he and Trump could win the "normal gay guy vote" — and people are confused.
Ukraine's invasion of Russia's Kursk region used proven tactics from World War II's Battle of the Bulge, showing surprise attacks are still possible.
"I never mentioned doing that, never even thought about such a thing."
Nicole tells PEOPLE she was amazed at the comment and how many other moms had heard similar ones about their own babies
Are some voters reluctant to back a biracial woman? Sure. But for others, her gender and race are a plus. And there’s a bigger factor. | Opinion
The fashion force was definitely with her as she celebrated spooky season in New York with husband Adam Shulman - See Photos