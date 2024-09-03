Double shooting during argument kills man, injures another on Kansas City’s East Side

One man is dead, and another is wounded after a double shooting during an argument Monday morning on Kansas City’s East Side, a police spokesman said.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly before 10:45 a.m. at a house in the 9600 block of Ditman Way in the Robandee South neighborhood, said Capt. Jake Becchina with the Kansas City Police Department.

Arriving officers found both victims, who had been shot, in front of a home. Emergency medical crews took the two victims to a hospital, where staff declared one of the men dead. The other man was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that prior to the shooting, the man who was killed had arrived at the home, and an argument erupted. Becchina said the dispute escalated, leading to an exchange of gunfire between victims. Both victims were struck.

Becchina said that the victims knew one another and that detectives were not looking for additional suspects.

The killing is Kansas City’s 108th homicide of the year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. By this time in 2023, which was Kansas City’s deadliest year, there were 139 killings. Last year, the city ended the year with a total of 185 homicides.

Anyone with information about the killings is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS (8744). Information submitted anonymously to the hotline can earn a reward of up to $25,000. Witnesses can also contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043.