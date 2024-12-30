Double spike in religious hate crimes after Oct 7 and Southport attacks

Rioters in Southport on July 30, after the killing of three young girls - Getty

Hate crimes against Jews and Muslims spiked after the Oct 7 attacks and the Southport stabbings, figures have revealed.

Some of the UK’s largest police forces recorded a steep increase in anti-Semitic incidents accompanying the start of the conflict between Hamas and Israel in 2023.

Another spike in hate crime came after the July 2024 killings of Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport.

The stabbings were followed by widespread public disorder and Islamophobic attacks on mosques, Muslim-run shops and asylum hostels.

Figures obtained from police by the PA news agency using Freedom of Information requests show some of the worst spikes were in Manchester, West Yorkshire, London and on the transport network.

Imam Sheik Hussein examines damage to a Southport mosque on July 31, as hate crimes began to spike - James Speakman/PA

Greater Manchester Police recorded an average of 13 anti-Semitic offences a month January-September 2023, followed by spikes of 85 in October and 68 in November. Islamophobic offences averaged 35 a month in 2023 and 39 a month January-July 2024, before a sharp jump to 85 in August, then 21 in September.

In West Yorkshire, anti-Semitic offences averaged six a month from January to September 2023, before leaping to 44 in October. Islamophobic offences averaged 33 a month in 2023 and 39 a month January-July 2024, then spiked to 94 and 73 in the two months after the Southport attacks.

British Transport Police recorded a monthly average of seven anti-Semitic offences from January to September 2023, followed by a jump to 60 in October and 70 in November. It also saw low numbers of Islamophobic offences each month (under 20) across this period, apart from spikes in November 2023 (42) and August 2024 (29).

Police speaking to mosque staff in Haringey in August 2024, as Islamic centres stepped up security - Jonathan Brady/PA

In London, the Metropolitan Police logged an average 54 anti-Semitic offences a month January-September 2023, followed by steep rises to 517 in October, 411 in November and 228 in December. Islamophobic offences spiked in 2024 from 116 a month March-July to 190 in August and 97 in September.

All the forces said the number of incidents had decreased after these spikes.

Thirty-three other regions including Merseyside, South Yorkshire and West Midlands recorded a lower number of hate crimes against Jews and Muslims overall, but with a similar pattern of spikes.

Noa Argamani was taken hostage by Hamas during the Oct 7 2023 attacks and rescued by Israeli forces on June 8 2024

Left to right: Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, Alice Dasilva Aguiar, victims of the Southport attack - Merseyside Police

Dave Rich of the Community Security Trust (CST), which records and combats anti-Semitic attacks, said their own figures showed “similar trends” and hate crime levels had not returned to “normal” since the Oct 7 attacks. He added: “This kind of anti-Jewish hatred should be unacceptable to all.”

Iman Atta, the director of the hate crime monitoring group Tell Mama, said: “Anti-Muslim hate or Islamophobia spikes repeatedly when there are international issues and when there is far-Right agitation, extremism, continued finger-pointing at a political level against Muslims, and even post the Brexit vote.

“We have assisted over 5,000 British Muslims this year and the number keeps rising.”

In December 2024, people protest against a rise in anti-Semitism in London - Vuk Valcic/Getty

The Government said it was increasing funding to help “stamp out the toxic vitriol spread by a minority of people”.

Dame Diana Johnson – the Home Office minister for policing, fire and crime prevention – said: “Perpetrators of hate crime should be in no doubt that they will face the full force of the law.

“The significant increase in anti-Semitic and Islamophobic hate crime is very serious, which is why we have committed up to £47.4 million per year in protective security funding for Jewish and Muslim communities to 2027-28.”