Double trouble: Blue Springs High School twin pitchers leading Wildcats to state semifinals
NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime umpire Ángel Hernández, who unsuccessfully sued Major League Baseball for racial discrimination, is retiring immediately.
Rafael Nadal's mini-me son stole the limelight at the French Open before the Spanish tennis star made a huge Wimbledon announcement…
Jalen Brunson has the decision of a lifetime on his hands. If Brunson foregoes a contract extension with the Knicks this summer, he could be in line for a significant raise should he wait another season before inking a new deal. A massive pay raise worth the risk, however, is not a foregone conclusion. Here’s what you need to know about Brunson’s contract extension before he becomes eligible ...
Here's everything you need to know for the first round north of the border.
The group made an appearance at the Western Conference Finals in Dallas, Texas on May 26
Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice appears to be changing things up ahead of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final against the New York Rangers.
MONACO (AP) — The sprinter who set the Under-20 world record at 100 meters has been banned for four years and had his record stripped after anti-doping officials ruled against his claim that his positive test for a performance-enhancer came from eating “recovery gummies.”
Ángel Hernández, by both fans and players alike, has long been considered one of the most hated umpires in Major League Baseball.
Zara and Mike Tindall have been soaking in the sunshine over in Moncao where they headed on their latest lavish break. See photos.
Two women have filed a civil lawsuit in Florida accusing NFL kicker Brandon McManus of sexually assaulting them while they worked as flight attendants on the Jacksonville Jaguars' trans-Atlantic trip to London last year.
A Saskatchewan man is still on a high after joining the ranks of mountain climbers from Saskatchewan who have reached the peak of Mount Everest.Landry Warnez summited Mount Everest earlier this month. It took him four days to reach the top of the mountain, the tallest in the world above sea level, in Nepal from Everest base camp.He didn't sleep for the final 24 hours of the ascent. "At the top because it's low oxygen — you're using supplementary oxygen — it feels almost like a dream," said Warne
World champion Rachel Homan is joining forces with Alberta skip Brendan Bottcher for the upcoming curling season.
A British equestrian rider has died after falling from her horse during a competition on Sunday.
All eyes were on Jack Grealish in Manchester this weekend.
“He burned bright for the 30 years he gave us,” coach and lifelong mentor Ted Kiegiel wrote of the late golfer
Gordon Hayward said his short time with the Thunder was “disappointing” and “frustrating” after the mid-season trade landed him in Oklahoma City.
PARIS (AP) — The noise was loud and relentless, a chorus of thousands of belting out “ Ra-fa! Ra-fa! ” whenever their guy found the occasional moment of brilliance of the sort he has conjured up so often at the French Open and elsewhere through the years.
SAGINAW — Sam O'Reilly had a goal and assist, Denver Barkey and Easton Cowan each chipped in with two assists, and the London Knights defeated the Moose Jaw Warriors 5-4 in Memorial Cup action on U.S. Memorial Day Monday.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle poured out his heart Monday night when he started reflecting on the impact of Bill Walton.
CHICAGO (AP) — George Springer, Bo Bichette and Davis Schneider homered, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the lowly Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Monday.