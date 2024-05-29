Double trouble: Blue Springs High School twin pitchers leading Wildcats to state semifinals

CBC

A Saskatchewan man is still on a high after joining the ranks of mountain climbers from Saskatchewan who have reached the peak of Mount Everest.Landry Warnez summited Mount Everest earlier this month. It took him four days to reach the top of the mountain, the tallest in the world above sea level, in Nepal from Everest base camp.He didn't sleep for the final 24 hours of the ascent. "At the top because it's low oxygen — you're using supplementary oxygen — it feels almost like a dream," said Warne