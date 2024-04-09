Double word score? New two-sided Scrabble is ‘more inclusive’

Scrabble Together is designed to be more inclusive, Mattel says - Mattel

Scrabble has become double-sided, in an “inclusivity” drive to encourage players who find the game too “intimidating”.

The classic board will now be sold with a simpler version of the game printed on its underside which demands less knowledge of the dictionary.

The company has described the revamp as “a collaborative, faster-paced version of the iconic word game to make gameplay more accessible for anyone who finds word games intimidating”.

It is the first time in its 75-year history that the Scrabble board has been shaken up to this extent, though the original version will be retained on the top side.

Mattel, which owns the brand, says Scrabble Together is “designed with inclusivity and collaboration in mind” for those aged eight and above, as a family-friendly option which is shorter and abandons the traditional scoring system.

The new game differs from classic Scrabble, where players compete to get the highest score by strategically placing high-value letter tiles. It is also not the same as Scrabble Junior, which is more of a crossword puzzle, with letters already on the board.

Scrabble Together replaces the free-for-all of forming words with a more structured game, with players given three “goal cards” each of which contains a set of challenges, alongside “helper cards” in case players get stuck.

The UK's Scrabble number one said the game 'favours teamwork' - Mattel

The winner is the player who completes 20 challenges, while a player loses if they have used up all the helper cards and cannot complete a goal.

There are different tiers to the goal cards, which contain challenges such as “play a three-letter word” or “play a word that touches the edge of the board”, meaning families can adjust the level of difficulty.

Brett Smitheram, the current UK number one at Scrabble and the 2016 World Scrabble Champion, said: “The game speaks to a trend in younger people who want to avoid competitive games and sense of losing, instead favouring teamwork and collaboration working towards a fun goal together.”

It comes as a growing number of younger players say they find the traditional game difficult, with three quarters of players aged 25 to 34 admitting they have searched a word online to check it exists.

Almost half of Scrabble players also say they have tried to make up a new word to win a game, a poll of 2,000 adults by Markettiers for UK Scrabble found.

The new research found that just over a third of Britons think baby boomers are the most competitive generation, followed by millennials, with generation Z, those aged 12 to 27, deemed the least driven.

It also showed the importance of board games in an age when people are glued to their phones, with more than half those polled saying they play board games to de-stress or to unplug from social media.

Some 65 per cent of board game players agreed that it helps them to switch off.

Ray Adler, a vice president at Mattel, said: “Scrabble has truly stood the test of time as one of the most popular board games in history, and we want to ensure the game continues to be inclusive for all players.

“For anyone who’s ever thought, ‘word games aren’t for me’, or felt a little intimidated by the classic game, Scrabble Together is an ideal option.”

It will raise eyebrows among some families, who might say they have risen to the task of the classic Scrabble without too much difficulty since its invention in 1931 and copyrighting in 1948.

But for those taking up the new Scrabble Together, the world number three Mr Smitheram issued a series of tips.

He said players should try to “extend an existing word on the board”, such as making “artwork” into “partwork”, play words containing only one vowel such as “tranq” – a tranquiliser – and play a word containing only one consonant, such as “ourie”, a Scots word for “dismal”.