Doubts raised over judges’ role in allowing assisted dying cases to succeed

Campaigners against the assisted dying Bill have made their voices heard ahead of the MPs’ vote - Lucy North/PA

One of Britain’s top former judges has warned current plans to legalise assisted dying are likely to fail.

In the first major intervention in the controversial debate by the judiciary, Sir James Munby, former president of the Family Division, said there were insurmountable obstacles to the plans to require judges to approve assisted dying cases.

“The proposal that there should be judicial involvement in the process… will be problematic, to put it mildly,” said Sir James, who questioned whether judges should even be involved in deciding whether to authorise an act that would take someone’s life.

In an article for the Transparency Project, he posed a series of practical questions including whether judges, like doctors, would be able to exercise a conscientious objection and opt out of deciding such cases.

The private member’s bill by MP Kim Leadbeater will give doctors and courts a key role in ensuring terminally ill people seeking to end their lives are doing so lawfully and in line with the “stringent” criteria set out in the legislation.

It is expected the cases would be handled by the family courts over which Sir James presided.

However, he questioned whether it was even right for a judge to be given a role, unprecedented in English law, to decide on such issues.

“Is this a proper function for the judges? Is this, indeed, truly a judicial function at all? Many would say that it is not,” he said.

“Where else in our judicial system does one find a judge, sitting judicially as a judge, whose function is not to decide some disputed issue or (as with the declaratory jurisdiction) to resolve some controversy but only to certify, as it were, that some decision taken by a private individual complies with the law?

“That, it might be said, is not what judges do and not what judges are for.”

Sir Mark Hedley, a retired High Court judge and nominated Court of Protection judge, also raised a raft of issues.

Speaking to The Telegraph, he warned that life and death cases can take “colossal demands” on the “emotional life of the judge” – and he questioned if the “whole purpose” of the proposed judicial involvement in assisted dying was “so that society somehow has a protection for its social conscience by interposing a very senior judge in the operation”.

Sir James said there was an even more “fundamental dilemma” in the proposed legislation, which is expected to mirror earlier plans by former Lord Chancellor Lord Falconer for doctors and judges to play a decisive role.

Sir James said he was “strongly of the view” that every assisted dying hearing should be held in public, as was the case with decisions on switching off end-of-life treatment, with “rigorous procedures” to challenge the evidence and a judgment published at the end.

But this would create a dilemma. “The very suggestion that the process should be private, confidential, shrouded in secrecy, is surely anathema to any judge who might be involved,” he said.

“But the idea of these cases being heard in public, with all the details being published, is, I suspect, anathema to those who want to be able to slip away quietly and without fuss.

“The hard truth, I fear, is that we face an impossible choice: between an open and transparent process that may deter those for whom the scheme is designed, and a secret process destructive of the integrity of the scheme and corrosive of the judicial function.

“I am aware that the former High Court judge, Sir Nicholas Mostyn, expressed strong opposition to the involvement of the High Court bench in this process. He argues that the judge will be no more than a symbolic rubber stamp.

“I would not go that far, though agreeing that it would be disastrous if the judge were to be seen as no more than a rubber stamp.

“But unless all of my concerns are addressed and resolved – and I doubt they can be – there would appear to be insuperable obstacles to the proposal for judicial involvement.”

Christian groups are also against the Bill. MPs have a free vote on Nov 29 - Lucy North/PA

Sir James also said the proposed legislation overturned decades of legal convention that while judges could rule on end-of-life cases, courts could not authorise the administration of treatment intended to kill.

In an appropriate case the court can decide that life-supporting treatment should no longer be provided.

But it is fundamental that the court cannot authorise the administration of treatment intended to kill.

“The Falconer Bill, and it would seem also the Leadbeater Bill, stand this fundamental and unchallenged principle on its head,” he said.

What is proposed is that a judge by court order should facilitate the administration to a patient of a drug intended to bring “about the patient’s death. It is difficult to overemphasise the profound impact of this on what has hitherto been seen to be the proper role and function of a judge”.

Sir James also warned that if the “conscientious objection” clause did not apply to judges, it would leave them faced with the choice of compliance or resignation.

But if judges were entitled to conscientious objection, he asked whether it was “wholly incompatible with the very essence of the judicial function: the principle that a judge can refuse to hear a particular type of case on the basis of individual conscience”.

He added: “It has never been accepted that a judge of the Family Division can choose not to hear some particular type of case because of a conscientious objection to, for example, divorce, sterilisation, abortion or surrogacy. And if the precedent is here established, where will the process end?”

Sir Mark told The Telegraph: “Once you start introducing conscience clauses, where do you stop them?

“Because I belong to a fairly conservative Christian set-up. I have a set of personal values that do not reflect the vast majority of the people I dealt with in the course of my work.

“Therefore I have long since learned to work out intellectually whose responsibility is which, in terms of, where I’m required to decide where I’m not and so on. But if you gave a blanket conscience clause, I don’t quite know where we’d all end up.”

MPs have been given a free vote on the second reading of the assisted dying Bill on Nov 29.

The Church of England and Roman Catholic Church are opposed. Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, and Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood, the Justice Secretary, have also said they will vote against it.