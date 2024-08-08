Doug Emhoff Finally Explains What's Going On In That Picture

To say Second Gentleman (and self-described "long-time reader of Esquire"!) Doug Emhoff has had a crazy couple of weeks would be an understatement. Let's review: his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, announced her candidacy for president, thrusting his family into the spotlight and launching memes in record numbers. "I'm just looking up and seeing wall-to-wall coverage like 'Wait, that's my wife,'" he tells Esquire.

The entertainment lawyer from Brooklyn first met Harris on a blind date a little over a decade ago, recalling that it was "love at first sight." Fast forward to 2024: the press has dubbed him everything from "The Ultimate Golden Retriever Husband" to a "Certified Wife Guy," with the official campaign leaning into viral photos of a young Emhoff plastered on mugs on T-shirts. When he looks in the mirror, "I still see that guy," Emhoff jokes about the (dare we say it?) thirst trap pics.

Now that Harris is running to become the United States' first woman president, Emhoff also has a potential title change coming his way: the first first gentleman. Can he live up to the name? "I'm there to support her and make sure I've got her back," Emhoff says. "Now, on the campaign trail, it's going out around the country and making sure that people get out to vote."

We also asked about his favorite recipe from Harris' cookbook collection, his recent "career pivot" to being a TikTok star, and he even opened up about seeing his father cry when he installed the first mezuzah on an executive residence. "He was a designer and super creative," Emhoff explains, "he instilled in me that you've got to take care of things yourself."



For more of the Second Gentleman's life on the campaign trail, watch the video above. And if you need some extra motivation at the polls this year, here's some departing words from the man himself: "Just be yourself. Be authentic. We've got a great beautiful country here. Let's just celebrate it."

