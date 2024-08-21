Doug Emhoff recalls first date with Harris in DNC speech

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff took to the stage at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night with a deeply personal story about his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris. Instead of talking about her campaign platform, political background, or prosecutorial chops, he shared the details of how they first met.

Emhoff, who worked as an entertainment litigator in Los Angeles until Harris was elected vice president, recalled how his client offered to set him up on a blind date in 2013. Then divorced, Emhoff agreed, and found himself with Harris' phone number.

"I got Kamala's voicemail, and I just started rambling," Emhoff said sheepishly.

"I remember trying to grab the words from the air and just put them back in my mouth, and after what seemed like far too many minutes, I hung up," he said jokingly. Harris called back that afternoon, Emhoff noted, and the pair had an hour-long conversation, followed by their first date that Saturday night.

They went on to marry in 2014 and will mark their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday — coincidentally, the last day of the convention when Harris is scheduled to formally accept the Democratic nomination for president. While the pair's anniversary this year will be unlike any they've had before, Emhoff suggested in his speech Tuesday that one ritual will remain:

"Kamala saved that voicemail," Emhoff said of that first "rambling" message he left for Harris. "And she makes me listen to it on every anniversary."

