Doug Ford announces Ontario ban on American liquor in response to U.S. tariffs

Premier Doug Ford, alongside ministers and Aroland First Nation Chief Sonny Gagnon, announces a plan to upgrade roads in Northern Ontario during a press conference, at Queen’s Park, in Toronto, on Jan. 28, 2025. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

Premier Doug Ford has ordered the LCBO to strip its shelves of American products in response to the U.S. imposing 25 per cent tariffs on most Canadian imports starting Tuesday.

"Every year, LCBO sells nearly $1 billion worth of American wine, beer, spirits and seltzers. Not anymore," said Ford in a statement Sunday morning.

Ford says American liquor will be removed from LCBO shelves "starting Tuesday."

Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on most goods from Canada and a 10 per cent tariff on Canadian energy products on Saturday.

Earlier Saturday, Ford, who is running for re-election Feb. 27, pledged to spend billions to protect Ontario workers and businesses from the unprecedented economic threat.

"There's never been a better time to choose an amazing Ontario-made or Canadian-made product," Ford said Sunday.