Doug Ford announces Ontario ban on American liquor in response to U.S. tariffs

CBC
·1 min read
Premier Doug Ford, alongside ministers and Aroland First Nation Chief Sonny Gagnon, announces a plan to upgrade roads in Northern Ontario during a press conference, at Queen’s Park, in Toronto, on Jan. 28, 2025. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)
Premier Doug Ford, alongside ministers and Aroland First Nation Chief Sonny Gagnon, announces a plan to upgrade roads in Northern Ontario during a press conference, at Queen’s Park, in Toronto, on Jan. 28, 2025. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

Premier Doug Ford has ordered the LCBO to strip its shelves of American products in response to the U.S. imposing 25 per cent tariffs on most Canadian imports starting Tuesday.

"Every year, LCBO sells nearly $1 billion worth of American wine, beer, spirits and seltzers. Not anymore," said Ford in a statement Sunday morning.

Ford says American liquor will be removed from LCBO shelves "starting Tuesday."

Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on most goods from Canada and a 10 per cent tariff on Canadian energy products on Saturday.

Earlier Saturday, Ford, who is running for re-election Feb. 27, pledged to spend billions to protect Ontario workers and businesses from the unprecedented economic threat.

"There's never been a better time to choose an amazing Ontario-made or Canadian-made product," Ford said Sunday.

Latest Stories

  • As Trump's tariffs become a reality, Ontario's party leaders pitch plans to respond

    With U.S. President Donald Trump making good on his promise to impose steep tariffs on Canadian goods, Ontario's party leaders are pitching their ideas for how they'd cushion the crippling blow to the province's economy if elected on Feb. 27. Trump is imposing a 25 per cent tariff on most goods from the U.S.'s neighbour and a 10 per cent tariff on Canadian energy products, according to a senior Canadian official who shared details of Trump's plan with CBC News. Earlier in the day, Ontario PC Lea

  • Here’s what will get more expensive from Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China

    On Saturday, President Donald Trump made good on his promise to impose steep tariffs on America’s three largest trading partners — Canada, China and Mexico — citing a national emergency on the flow of fentanyl and undocumented immigrants into the United States.

  • Trump’s tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China: will they spark a trade war?

    As the US president imposes import taxes on three key trading partners, we examine potential repercussions

  • Davey urges Starmer to start EU customs union talks

    Sir Ed Davey calls for PM to use meeting with EU leaders to "fire the starting gun" on new trade deal.

  • New tariffs are coming. 2 maps show the top trade partners for every state.

    President Donald Trump is planning tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China. Those countries are major trade partners for many states.

  • US launches air strikes against Islamic State targets in Somalia

    The United States military on Saturday conducted air strikes on Islamic State group targets in Somalia, President Donald Trump announced. The government of Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region said Sunday that US military strikes in the Golis mountains had killed "key figures" in the Islamic State group.US President Donald Trump announced the air strike late Saturday, posting on the Truth Social platform that he had ordered "precision military air strikes on the senior ISIS attack planner a

  • Elon Musk ‘needs to be held to account’ for comments on UK – Sir Ed Davey

    Mr Musk previously described the Liberal Democrat leader as a ‘sniveling cretin’.

  • US launches military airstrikes in Somalia targeting ISIS members

    The strikes were coordinated with the Somalia government.

  • U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico expected to start March 1: sources

    U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce new tariffs against Canada and Mexico that will begin on March 1, but will include a process for the countries to seek specific exemptions for certain imports, three people familiar with the planning told Reuters.The tariff situation remained fluid on Friday and no decision is final until Trump makes a public announcement.The sources, who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said they did not ha

  • 'Miracle On The Hudson' Pilot Has Just 3 Words For Trump's DC Crash Response

    Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, known for the heroic landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River, weighed in on the deadly midair collision.

  • Replacing Quebec products 'not possible' for U.S., Legault says

    Quebec Premier François Legault is warning Americans they will pay the price if President Donald Trump goes ahead with 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports — particularly the province's aluminum.Trump said Thursday he would impose tariffs as soon as Saturday, though his administration has not provided details and it remains unclear which sectors could be affected. Three people familiar with the planning told Reuters on Friday that date was pushed back to March 1, though the White House disput

  • Trump Admin Emails Air Traffic Controllers: Quit Your Jobs

    Air traffic controllers were emailed by the Trump administration urging them to quit their jobs and take mass “buyouts” just 24 hours after the D.C. plane crash. They were among hundreds of thousands of federal workers sent the email at 8.30 p.m. Thursday to push the extraordinary offer by Trump’s aides to get civil servants to quit en masse. The email dropped almost exactly 24 hours after an Army helicopter crashed into an American Airlines jet as it came into land at Reagan National Airport, k

  • My J6 Neighbor Was Released From Prison By Trump. I'm Furious About What Happened The Day He Got Home.

    “Before his imprisonment, our neighbor didn’t hide the fact that he was a Proud Boy, and our whole neighborhood witnessed the FBI surrounding his property.”

  • MAGA Forces Trans Soldier to Say They Weren’t Flying Doomed Black Hawk

    A transgender soldier has been forced to deny that she was the pilot of the helicopter that fatally collided with a jetliner after she was falsely accused by social media users. Jo Ellis, who is an Army Black Hawk pilot, confirmed in a video posted to Facebook that she is alive and had no involvement in the tragic Wednesday night crash near Washington, D.C. that claimed 67 lives. Ellis’ involvement was alleged by a number of social media posts that cited no evidence and blamed her transgender id

  • Peter Doocy Grills WH Over Trump’s Contradictory Plane Crash Response

    Peter Doocy didn’t pull any punches during Friday’s White House press briefing. The Fox News correspondent fired a series of pointed questions at White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt regarding President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks blaming the Washington D.C. aircraft collision on DEI initiatives. Doocy, who often had contentious exchanges with former president Joe Biden, had vowed earlier to extend similar treatment to Trump’s administration, Mediaite reported. He held true to t

  • Canadians largely against proposal to merge with US: Survey

    The majority of Canadians are opposed to their country merging with the U.S., something President Trump has suggested in recent weeks, according to new surveys published on Friday. The new YouGov polls, conducted in both the U.S. and Canada, found that 77 percent of Canadians are strongly or somewhat against Canada becoming a part of…

  • Trump Plans To Nullify New Federal Union Contracts

    The president said agreements reached late in Joe Biden's presidency were meant to "harm my Administration."

  • White House, Emmer call for Jeffries to apologize

    The White House on Friday called for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) to apologize for remarks pledging to push back against the Trump administration’s agenda. Jeffries at a press briefing stressed “the need to look out for everyday New Yorkers and everyday Americans who are under assault by an extreme MAGA Republican agenda that…

  • Chrystia Freeland says Canada should target Elon Musk's Tesla in a tariff fight

    OTTAWA — Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa should target Tesla vehicles and U.S. alcohol as part of its tariff retaliation package to send a message that an attack on Canadian trade would not be cost-free for Trump's allies.

  • White House faces decision on Gabbard after shaky confirmation hearing

    The White House faces a decision on how to move forward with director of national intelligence nominee Tulsi Gabbard — wait and see if any GOP senators publicly oppose her, or launch a pressure campaign like the one that helped Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth get confirmed. A number of Republicans emerged from Gabbard’s confirmation hearing…