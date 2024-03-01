Advertisement
Breaking news:

Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at 84

A colourful legacy: Canadians loved him when he was elected, and hated him when he exited politics

Doughty, Fiala get a goal and 2 assists each, Kings handle struggling Canucks 5-1

  • Los Angeles Kings' Brandt Clarke (92) is congratulated for his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
    1/10

    Kings Canucks Hockey

    Los Angeles Kings' Brandt Clarke (92) is congratulated for his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Vancouver Canucks' Conor Garland (8) celebrates after Brock Boeser scored on Los Angeles Kings' goaltender Cam Talbot (39) , while Matt Roy (3) and Vladislav Gavrikov (84) watch during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
    2/10

    Kings Canucks Hockey

    Vancouver Canucks' Conor Garland (8) celebrates after Brock Boeser scored on Los Angeles Kings' goaltender Cam Talbot (39) , while Matt Roy (3) and Vladislav Gavrikov (84) watch during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Kings' Quinton Byfield (55) hits Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller's (9) stick as Miller shoots during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
    3/10

    Kings Canucks Hockey

    Los Angeles Kings' Quinton Byfield (55) hits Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller's (9) stick as Miller shoots during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Vancouver Canucks' Nils Hoglander (21) and Brock Boeser (6) and Los Angeles Kings' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) and Matt Roy (3) all vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
    4/10

    Kings Canucks Hockey

    Vancouver Canucks' Nils Hoglander (21) and Brock Boeser (6) and Los Angeles Kings' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) and Matt Roy (3) all vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Kings' Vladislav Gavrikov (84) stops a Vancouver Canucks shot between his knees, next to goaltender Cam Talbot (39) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
    5/10

    Kings Canucks Hockey

    Los Angeles Kings' Vladislav Gavrikov (84) stops a Vancouver Canucks shot between his knees, next to goaltender Cam Talbot (39) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar (11) skates away with the puck from Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
    6/10

    Kings Canucks Hockey

    Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar (11) skates away with the puck from Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Kings' Alex Laferriere (78) and Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) vie for the puck as Noah Juulsen (47) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
    7/10

    Kings Canucks Hockey

    Los Angeles Kings' Alex Laferriere (78) and Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) vie for the puck as Noah Juulsen (47) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Kings' Quinton Byfield (55) passes the puck in front of Alex Laferriere (78) and Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43), as Noah Juulsen (47) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
    8/10

    Kings Canucks Hockey

    Los Angeles Kings' Quinton Byfield (55) passes the puck in front of Alex Laferriere (78) and Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43), as Noah Juulsen (47) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser (6) and Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar (11) vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
    9/10

    Kings Canucks Hockey

    Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser (6) and Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar (11) vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) hits Los Angeles Kings' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
    10/10

    Kings Canucks Hockey

    Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) hits Los Angeles Kings' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Kings' Brandt Clarke (92) is congratulated for his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Canucks' Conor Garland (8) celebrates after Brock Boeser scored on Los Angeles Kings' goaltender Cam Talbot (39) , while Matt Roy (3) and Vladislav Gavrikov (84) watch during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
Los Angeles Kings' Quinton Byfield (55) hits Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller's (9) stick as Miller shoots during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Canucks' Nils Hoglander (21) and Brock Boeser (6) and Los Angeles Kings' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) and Matt Roy (3) all vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
Los Angeles Kings' Vladislav Gavrikov (84) stops a Vancouver Canucks shot between his knees, next to goaltender Cam Talbot (39) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar (11) skates away with the puck from Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
Los Angeles Kings' Alex Laferriere (78) and Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) vie for the puck as Noah Juulsen (47) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
Los Angeles Kings' Quinton Byfield (55) passes the puck in front of Alex Laferriere (78) and Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43), as Noah Juulsen (47) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser (6) and Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar (11) vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) hits Los Angeles Kings' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
Associated Press
·2 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Drew Doughty and Kevin Fiala each had a goal and two assists and the Los Angeles Kings snapped a two-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Anze Kopitar and Trevor Moore both had a goal and an assist for the Kings. Rookie Brandt Clarke scored his second career goal while Quinton Byfield also had two assists.

Brock Boeser scored on the power play for the Canucks, who have lost two in a row and six of their last seven (1-5-1) but continue to lead the Western Conference.

Kings’ goaltender Cam Talbot stopped 22 shots while Thatcher Demko made 15 saves for Vancouver.

The Canucks opened the third period when Boeser rifled home a pass from J.T. Miller for his 35th of the season at 2:55, making the score 2-1. It was Vancouver’s third power-play goal in 38 attempts over 12 games.

The Kings restored their two-goal lead just 1:32 later on their own power play. Kopitar took a long shot from just inside the blue line that Fiala slapped into the empty corner of the net from behind the goal line.

Clarke made it 4-1 at 12:31 and Moore made it 5-1 on a breakaway with a shot that trickled in off Demko’s pad at 15:38.

The Kings went ahead 2-0 early in the second on a heads-up play by Byfield. He took a pass from Doughty, skated behind the Canucks goal, then passed to an open Kopitar, who beat Demko with a high shot at 5:14.

Doughty gave the Kings a 1-0 lead with a slap shot through traffic that beat Demko on the stick side at 13:19 of the first period.

Kings leading scorer Adrian Kempe missed his second straight game and returned to L.A. to evaluate the wrist he injured Monday in Edmonton.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

Canucks: Play the Ducks in Anaheim on Sunday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl