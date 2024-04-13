Douglas County deputies arrest Omaha Public Schools substitute teacher, accused of sexually assaulting a minor
Douglas County deputies arrested a woman accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old.
Some readers said the newspaper committed a “Freudian slip.”
Fifty-six years after a Florida milkman failed to return home after his rounds, his homicide has been solved, closing the oldest cold case in Indian River County Sheriff’s Office history.
"We are working to hire an attorney, but it's just been kind of hard with the prices," said Tyler Boebert, who's facing multiple criminal charges.
She will be deported after prison, officials say.
The Washington man has pleaded guilty and could get up to 10 years in federal prison, feds say.
As the Greater Toronto Area confronts an auto theft crisis, some residents are considering bold – or arguably radical – action. Kamran Hussain, who moved to Canada from India on an international student visa in 2017 and has completed the arduous process of becoming a permanent resident, said he has thought about leaving the country after he woke up on the morning of Jan. 11 to find nothing but the shattered glass of his car window on his east Toronto driveway. "I came out and the car was gone,"
A 6-year-old and 8-year-old were left in the apartment for days, Texas cops said.
Judge Juan Merchan kept Monday's jury selection on track, rejecting a bid for a delay due to pretrial publicity Trump caused himself, he said.
A California man was sentenced Friday to 40 years to life for the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy who was riding in the back of his mother's car on the freeway, prosecutors said. Marcus Eriz, now 27, was sentenced in Orange County Superior Court in Santa Ana for killing Aiden Leos in May 2021 while the boy was on his way to kindergarten, the district attorney's office said in a statement. Eriz was convicted by a jury in January of second-degree murder and shooting at an occupied motor vehicle.
On Friday, April 5, Kelley was arrested on charges of indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations
NEW YORK (AP) — The judge in Donald Trump's hush money criminal case on Friday turned down the former president’s request to postpone his trial because of publicity about the case. It's the latest in a string of delay denials that Trump has gotten from various courts this week as he fights to stave off the trial's start Monday with jury selection. Among other things, Trump's lawyers had argued that the jury pool was deluged with what the defense saw as “exceptionally prejudicial” news coverage o
A Maine police officer accused of lying about a missing-person case was charged with several crimes, including falsifying a report in which he claimed he had taken the missing man to a hospital, police said. Washburn Police Sgt. Chandler Cole resigned after being charged with aggravated forgery, tampering with public records or information, falsifying physical evidence, and unsworn falsification, according to court records. Cole said he had no comment when reached by The Associated Press.
A Calgary lawyer who represented women who were sexually harassed and abused by RCMP officers has been charged with sexual assault, public indecency and harassment, CBC News has learned.Patrick Higgerty, 66, who also served in Alberta as a justice of the peace, has two upcoming trials scheduled for 2024."It's a complicated matter given his antecedents and will require a lot of prep and research," said Higgerty's lawyer Alain Hepner in a short statement. A timelineThe alleged sexual assaults took
Evan Corcoran, an attorney for Donald Trump who became a critical witness in the classified documents case against the former president, no longer represents him, CNN has learned.
Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvias, 31, was on her way to see family when a witness filmed her being kidnapped at gunpoint.
A B.C. woman is facing multiple criminal charges, accused of diverting over $1.8 million from her employer to her personal bank accounts to buy an expensive car, gold and a property, according to court documents obtained by CBC News. Galyna Kulykova worked as a bookkeeper for the Alacrity Foundation of B.C. starting in the summer of 2021 before resigning in October 2023, court documents say. In February 2023, she started submitting "fictitious" accounts payable to Alacrity for approval and enter
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a former chief of the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) as their investigation into the service brings forward more counts against current and former members of the force. Sylvie Hauth has been charged with: Obstruction of a public officer or peace officer. Breach of trust by a public officer. Two counts of obstruction of justice. Hauth was suspended in 2022 after the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) brought misconduct charges against her under the
Lawyers for two co-defendants of former President Donald Trump in the classified documents case asked a judge on Friday to dismiss charges against them. Trump valet Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira are charged with conspiring with Trump to obstruct an FBI investigation into the hoarding of classified documents at the former president's Palm Beach estate. Lawyers for Nauta and De Oliveira asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon during a Friday afternoon hearing to throw out the charges they face, a request opposed by special counsel Jack Smith's team, which brought charges against them and Trump.
A Dallas anesthesiologist was convicted Friday for injecting a nerve-blocking agent and other drugs into bags of intravenous fluid at a surgical center where he worked, which led to the death of a coworker and caused cardiac emergencies for several patients, federal prosecutors said. A jury convicted Raynaldo Riviera Ortiz Jr., 60, of four counts of tampering with consumer products resulting in serious bodily injury, one count of tampering with a consumer product and five counts of intentional adulteration of a drug, prosecutors said. A sentencing date has not yet been set for Ortiz, who faces up to 190 years in prison.
Aurman Singh was attacked with weapons including an axe, a shovel and a cricket bat in Shrewsbury.