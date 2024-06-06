What we know about new ITV show Douglas is Cancelled

Former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat gathers an all-star cast to tackle the controversial world of social exclusion in ITV’s new comedy-drama Douglas is Cancelled.

A near-constant threat in the worlds of social media and modern pop culture and a topic that has had many pondering its weight, value and lasting legacy, cancel culture is an issue that has been with us for a while now and an area that feels ripe for social inspection.

With Douglas is Cancelled, Moffatt aims to look at the events leading up to the world turning against a once-revered TV personality and the fallout that ensues in the wake of the chaos.

Here’s everything we know about it.

Douglas is Cancelled is coming to ITV in late June. (ITV)

Douglas is Cancelled doesn’t have an exact release date yet but according to ITV, it’s set to air in late June 2024.

The show will consist of four episodes which will all be available to binge on the channel’s streamer, ITVX.

Is there a trailer for Douglas is Cancelled?

A one-minute trailer for Douglas is Cancelled landed just weeks before the mini-series was set to make its ITV1 debut.

In it, we meet Douglas Bellows — a famous news presenter whose world begins to fall apart after the world catches wind of a bad taste joke he made while at a wedding.

Watch it below:

What happens in Douglas is Cancelled?

Steven Moffat tells a timely tale of social expulsion in Douglas is Cancelled. (ITV)

Douglas is Cancelled looks at the fickle world of cancel culture through a fictionalised tale of one news presenter’s descent into social ostracisation.

Set in the world of British broadcast news, the show’s official synopsis sets the scene by saying “national treasure news presenter Douglas Bellowes tells a sexist joke at a wedding - will his career survive? And is anyone, at home or at the office really on his side?”

While his friends and colleagues are forced to take sides, the show’s first trailer teases that those closest to him may not have Douglas’s best intentions at heart.

Meanwhile, the jury remains open as to how worthy of redemption Douglas really is.

Who is in the cast of Douglas is Cancelled?

Nick Mohammed co-stars in Douglas is Cancelled. (ITV)

Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville plays Douglas Bellows, the highly respected news anchor at the centre of the controversy in Moffat’s new show.

Meanwhile, Moffatt reteams with his former Doctor Who companion Karen Gillan who takes the role of Madeline, Douglas’s co-achor.

Simon Russell Beale, Alex Kingston and Ben Miles play Douglas’s work colleagues and acquaintances, with Nick Mohammed and Madeline Power also set to star throughout the show’s four episodes.

Douglas is Cancelled will air on ITV and ITVX in late June.