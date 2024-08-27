Dover's Carys Fennessy to compete in first LPGA event
Carys Fennesy from Dover High School will be competing in the first LPGA event.
Carys Fennesy from Dover High School will be competing in the first LPGA event.
It was a wild two-shot sequence for Rory McIlroy on Sunday. One you'll have to see to believe. The World No. 3 hit a wayward tee shot on the par-4 ninth during the final round of the 2024 BMW Championship, and his ball came to rest on the bank just above a…
Leaving marks on the green and breaking dress codes are some of the things employees and golf pros wish people would stop doing at their courses.
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The race to East Lake for the 2024 Tour Champio
What a week it was for Keegan Bradley in Colorado. He was the last man in the 50-player field at the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club. He's leaving with the trophy. Bradley secured his seventh PGA Tour victory Sunday, s
Biles continues to keep it real with her fans on Instagram
You've never seen a Little League World Series end like this! On Sunday, Florida won its first ever Little League World Series after Lake Mary Little League bested Chinese Taipei 2-1 in extra time thanks to ... a walk-off bunt. Yes, really! With the runner on second…
The Maple Leafs are a bit thin on depth forwards and could squeeze some additions between now and camp.
More money was given out on the PGA Tour in 2024 than ever before. It's
If you follow baseball in any context, you understand that stealing home is one of the more unbelievable plays in the game. There's a reason we see it happen only once in a blue moon. Now imagine doing it in a tense semifinal of the L
The Tampa Bay Lightning made the right call moving this forward.
This former Bruins forward has unfortunately suffered an injury.
This former Philadelphia Flyers goalie is one of the top free agents remaining.
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — Adam Scott is playing in the Presidents Cup for the 11th straight time, the most of any player from the International team. That wasn't much of a surprise.
The 2024 FedEx Cup Playoffs come to a close this week at the Tour Championship, where the winner will take home $25 million in bonus money. That's an increase of $7 million from a year ago. In 2019, the first year of the current format, the top…
Kyler Murray and Joe Mixon are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's 14 players to target in drafts if you want your 2024 fantasy football campaign to get off to a great start.
I don't think it's a stretch to say that if you want to offend Magic Johnson, you really have to go out of your way. Beyond his jovial charm whenever he appears in public, the Los Angeles Lakers legend is f
Newly minted Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine and his fiancée attended Roope Hintz wedding.
NEW YORK (AP) — Plate umpire Nick Mahrley exited in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game between the New York Yankees and Colorado Rockies when he was hit in the neck by Giancarlo Stanton’s shattered bat.
In the final installment of 'Mock Draft Monday' Yahoo's Dan Titus and Tera Roberts dissect the trends they've noticed in drafts throughout the month of August to get you ready for your most important drafts this week. Titus and Roberts go through the biggest risers and fallers at the QB, RB, WR, and TE position. The two also end the show by answering your mailbag questions.
Irving Grundman made some questionable trades in his time as the Montreal Canadiens GM, including trading away a blueliner that was captain material.